Births in China have recorded historically low levels, barely exceeding the death rate

China’s birth rate fell for the fifth year in a row in 2021, bringing the world’s most populous country closer to the potentially seismic moment when its population will begin to shrink. The rapid decline has accelerated an impending demographic crisis, which economists and demographers warn could reshape the country’s economic vitality and even its political stability. The decline in births continued despite governments easing its infamous one-child policy starting in 2016 and, last year, rules limiting families to two children. The number of births fell to 10.6 million in 2021, compared to 12 million a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday. This was the lowest number since the Communist Party founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949. It is even lower than in 1961, when the Great Leap Forward, Mao Zedong’s economic policy, resulted in widespread famine and death. China is facing a demographic crisis that is beyond the imagination of Chinese authorities and the international community, said Yi Fuxian, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who has long argued that China Communist Party leaders were reporting less figures. population.

The declining birth rate and rising life expectancy that has accompanied China’s economic transformation over the past four decades means that there will soon be a decline in the number of people of working age compared to the growing number of very elderly people. to work. This can result in labor shortages, which can hamper economic growth and reduce tax revenues. According to data released Monday, China’s population still grew last year, but only slightly, climbing to 1.412 billion. However, for the first time since the era of the great leap 60 years ago, the number of people who died was 10.1 million approaching the number of births. At this rate, the population will soon begin to decline, as a result of a child’s policy and the social and economic conditions that have increasingly pushed women to postpone or give up motherhood. In recent years the government has tried to encourage families to have more children, but so far without success. Basically, in a country with a large population like China, if the difference between the number of births and the number of deaths is only a few hundred thousand, it basically belongs to the zero growth limit, He Yafu, an independent demographer in the southern city Zhanjiang said in a telephone interview.

The trend, he warned, can not be reversed. Kler Fu contributed to research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/17/world/asia/china-births-demographic-crisis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos