Global: 2022: International Trade Developments in a Challenging New World





Join us for ours 19th Annual Global Trade and Supply Chain Series at the Webinar rightly, “International Trade Developments in a Challenging New World” which includes the latest developments in international trade. This year, in a series of sessions, our expert panels will cover key developments and the latest trends on sanctions, export controls and foreign investment review regimes. Introductory, there will be sessions on compliance opportunities and challenges arising from FTAs, hot topics on customs valuation, trends in customs audits, and supply chain compliance challenges and logistics. Upcoming Webinar Dates and Topics date Themes Tuesday,

January 25

REGISTER Opportunities and compliance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).Speakers: Adriana Ibarra-Fernandez (Mexico City), Eunkyung Kim Shin (Chicago), Reggie Mezu (Dubai), Ivy Tan (Singapore) and Alex Alberti (London)Moderators: Adriana Ibarra-Fernandez (Mexico City) Tuesday,

February 15th

REGISTER Hot topics and new compliance risks in export controls: Focus on US, EU, UK and Canada

Speakers: Meghan Hamilton (Chicago), Ross Evans (London) and Brian Cacic (Toronto)Moderators: High School Tests (Washington, DC) Tuesday, March 29th

REGISTER Hot topics on customs valuation

Speakers: Frank Pan (Shanghai), Paul Burns (Toronto), Alexander Bychkov (Moscow) and Esteban Ropolo (Buenos Aires)Moderators: Jennifer Revis (London) Tuesday, April 26th

REGISTER Hot topics and new risks of compliance compliance with sanctions: Focus on US, EU, UK, Canada and Russia

Speakers: Callie LeFevre (Washington, DC), Derk Christiaans (Amsterdam), Brian Cacic (Toronto) and Vladimir Efremov (Moscow)Moderators: Ben Smith (London) Tuesday, May 24th

REGISTER Trends in customs controls and the importance of customs compliance as part of tax compliance

Speakers: Meredith DeMent (Washington, DC), Lionel Van Reet (Brussels), Riza Buditomo (Jakarta) and Jorge Ambriz-Cuevas (Juarez)Moderators: Nicole Looks (Amsterdam) Tuesday, June 28th

REGISTER Hot topics and new compliance risks in export controls and sanctions: Australia, China and Japan

Speakers: Anne Petterd (Sydney), Vivian Wu (Beijing) and Junko Suetomi (Tokyo) Moderators: Anne Petterd (Sydney) Tuesday, July 26th

REGISTER Supply Chain: Logistics and Compliance ChallengesSpeakers: Kerry Contini (Washington, DC), Anne Petterd (Sydney) and Can Sozer (Istanbul)Moderators: John McKenzie (San Francisco) August break Tuesday, September 27th

REGISTER Foreign Investment Review Trends: Focusing on Australia, China and JapanSpeakers: Eric Thianpiriya (Sydney), Laura Liu (Beijing), Junya Ae (Tokyo) and Ryo Yamaguchi (Tokyo)Moderators: Sylwia Lis (Washington, DC) Tuesday, October 25th

REGISTER Compliance: Sustainability and Supply ChainsSpeakers: Rachel MacLeod (London), Alexander Ehrle (Berlin), Ruth Dawes (Sydney), Sean Selleck (Melbourne) and Mara Ghiorghies (London)Moderators: Douglas Sanders (Chicago) November (Date TBD) End-of-Year Global Review of Import / Export / Trade Compliance Developments December break To sign up for this complimentary webinar series, click the Register Now button for any topic you are interested in. These webinars take place on a Zoom platform. You can sign up for one or all of the webinars. We hope you enjoy this exciting webinar series! Click here to view previously registered international trade webinars. MCLE loans Approved for 1.0 total CLE credits in California, 1.0 total CLE credits in Illinois, 1.0 areas of professional practice CLE credits in New York and 1.0 total CLE credits in Texas. CLE of North Carolina pending. Participants applying for CLE for other states will receive the Uniform CLE Certificate. Baker & McKenzie LLP is a CLE approved provider in California and Illinois. Baker & McKenzie LLP is certified by the New York State CLE Board as an accredited provider in the state of New York. This program is suitable for both experienced attorneys and newly hired attorneys in New York. Baker & McKenzie LLP is an accredited sponsor, approved by the Texas State Attorney, MCLE Committee. This program has been approved for a total of 9 CCS / MCS / CES / MES credits (1 credit per session) by the National Association of American Customs Brokers and Carriers, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalcompliancenews.com/2022/01/17/global-2022-international-trade-developments-in-a-challenging-new-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos