Overseas Tongans anxiously await news after volcano eruption | News about volcanoes





A volcanic eruption and tsunami disrupted communications with Tonga, leaving the Pacific kingdom isolated.

Overseas Tongans are anxiously awaiting news of loved ones following a powerful volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off communications with the kingdom in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. Concerns among the New Zealand 85,000 Tongan community were heightened on Monday by news that it could be two weeks before communications were restored after the Hunga TongaHungaHaapai bombing on Saturday. In addition to leaving people in the dark about the fate of their loved ones, the lack of internet threatens Tongans who depend on money transfers from relatives overseas. “I think the worst part is the power outage and the fact that we know nothing,” said Filippo Motulalo, a New Zealand-based journalist with the Pacific Media Network. There is no communication, he added. Our house is among those near the area that has already been flooded, so we do not know how much damage there is. Shairana Ali, chief executive of Save the Children Fiji, told Al Jazeera from Fiji’s capital, Suva, that the situation in Tonga was dire. There is an urgent need for food and water because there is severe ash decline and as a result water resources are contaminated on most of the islands that are affected, she said. We are also concerned about air quality. And our concern is for children who would obviously have had mental trauma because of this once in a lifetime event. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said officials had made satellite contacts with the country’s high commission in Tonga’s capital, Nukualofa, following the eruption that triggered a tsunami that swept across the Pacific coast from Japan to the United States and was heard as far as Alaska. and Finland. . New Zealand was informed that there were no reports of deaths or injuries in the capital, but there was significant damage in some areas. I would say they were worried, not scared, said Auckland Tongan community secretary Kennedy Maeakafa Fakanaanaa-ki-Fualu. We hoped everyone was fine. “We admit there is a problem with the internet, but we hope for the best,” he told the AFP news agency. A view of Japanese Himawari-8 satellite imagery [The National Institute of Information and Communications/handout via AFP] Fakanaanaa-ki-Fualu, who is organizing the delivery of aid containers to Tonga, said a cable defect preventing internet access was a serious issue for families dependent on funds sent by the Tongan community to New Zealand. This will be a problem and we will have to look at alternatives, the community secretary said, adding that he expected the Tongan government, with the support of New Zealand and Australia, to be able to do something to help. Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has postponed a repatriation flight to Tonga due to volcanic ash clouds from the eruption. The flight was scheduled to depart from Auckland on Thursday. We ask God to help our country in this bitter moment. We hope everyone is safe, Maikeli Atiola, secretary of Tonga Wesleyan Church in Auckland, told Radio New Zealand.

