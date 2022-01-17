Drones may be behind explosions in three oil tankers, Abu Dhabi police say | United Arab Emirates





The drones may have caused explosions in three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and may have been the cause of a separate fire at an extension of the Emirates main airport on Monday, according to police. Abu Dhabi police described the fire at the airport as small and said it occurred on a stretch of Abu Dhabi’s main international center that is still under construction. The statement reported that a separate explosion hit three oil tankers near a warehouse for Adnoc, the state-owned oil company in Abu Dhabis. Abu Dhabi police said preliminary investigations revealed the discovery of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that crashed in both areas and may have caused the explosion and fire. They said there was no significant damage from the incidents, without giving further details. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, meanwhile, claimed to have launched an attack in the UAE. Abu Dhabi is the seat of the UAE government and directs the country’s foreign policy. The UAE has been at war in Yemen since early 2015 and was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that launched attacks against Iranian-backed Houthis after the group invaded the Yemeni capital and toppled the backed government. internationally there. Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarei said the group launched a deep attack in the UAE. He gave no further details, saying a statement would be issued shortly.

