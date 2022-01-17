Lakshya Sen withdraws from Syed Modi International citing exhaustion





Newly crowned India Open champion Lakshya Sen on Monday withdrew from the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament after feeling “exhausted” after taking part in the next tournament since October last year. The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand had captivated reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the final to win his first Super 500 crown at the India Open season on Sunday. “Since the end of the India Open 2022 tournament in Delhi last night, I feel very exhausted and suffering from fatigue. In these circumstances, I am afraid that I will not be able to do justice to my participation in this event,” Sen said. letter to the organizers. “Therefore, after consulting with my coaches, physicists and my family, I decided that it would be better for me to retire from the Syed Modi International 2022 tournament, so that I could rest and recover much needed, ahead “to start serious training for the upcoming events from March onwards,” he added. The youngster has competed in nine tournaments since October last year. He reached the finals of the Dutch Open, reached the semifinals in Hylo and entered the knockout stage of the world tournament finals in his debut before shining in the World Cup with a bronze last year. “I sincerely apologize for the brief announcement to withdraw from the event. I hope you will understand my position and appreciate your support in this matter. I hope the tournament goes smoothly and I wish all participants, especially colleagues my participants from India, all the best in this event “, added Sen. A hectic season awaits Indian carriers with big ticket events like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games ranked this year, in addition to the regular BWF World Tour events, including the World Cup and the All-England Championship. Sen, who had imitated his mentor Prakash Padukone by winning the bronze medal of the world championship in Huelva, Spain last month, will now seek to claim the all-England championship in March. The top pair in the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also decided to miss the Super 300 tournament after becoming the first team from the country to win the India Open crown. Promoted Among the other Indians, chairman Kidambi Srikanth, top female doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa and male doubles player Manu Attri have confirmed to PTI their withdrawal from the tournament. Srikanth, Ashwini and Attri withdrew from the India Open after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/badminton/lakshya-sen-withdraws-from-syed-modi-international-citing-exhaustion-2712700 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos