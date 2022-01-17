After the volcano, Tongans abroad are waiting for news from home





Two days after a massive volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami that struck the island nation of Tonga, broken lines of communication left Tongans around the world anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones as aid agencies and neighboring Pacific nations fought back. to assess the degree of damage. On Saturday night, an underwater volcano about 40 miles north of the main island of Tonga released ash, gas and steam more than 12 miles into the air, creating a cloud of sulfur dioxide over the region, sending particles moving across the island and deactivating an important submarine. internet cable. It was believed to be the largest volcanic eruption in three decades, with the shock wave traveling thousands of miles. Hours later, Tonga, a country of about 100,000 people, was hit by a tsunami. Waves of up to four feet hit Nukualofa, the capital Tongan. Scattered footage in the last moments before the internet connection was cut off showed people running inland, desperately searching for a higher ground in a very flat place.

The volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai, erupted again on Monday but caused no tsunami alert. Tonga is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of fault lines where earthquakes and volcanic activity are frequent.

Fatafehi ​​Fakafanua, chairwoman of the Tongan Legislative Assembly, was able to send a message on social media on Monday, describing the impact of the tsunami as devastating and noting that the volcanic ash fall had affected many areas of the country. The full extent of the damage to life and property is not known at the moment, he said. What we do know is that Tonga needs immediate help to provide its citizens with drinking water and fresh food. The loss of most communications, as well as a residual cloud of ash that had reached about 63,000 meters altitude, have made it difficult for the outside world to get a glimpse of the situation in Tonga. Both Australia and New Zealand sent surveillance flights to the country on Monday, but have yet to detail what they saw. This left thousands of Tongans overseas content with partial videos of waves hitting the shore, or of families sheltered under tables under a dark sky splitting across islands with little satellite connection.

Organizations with access to these communications, including the New Zealand High Commission, have filled some of the gaps, though many people still waited desperately for the news.

Siniva Valu Filise, who lives in Wales, where her husband played professional rugby, is worried about her parents, aged 73 and 66, whose home is on the west side of Tonga. A friend with links to the Tongan army was able to briefly confirm in a message that her parents were safe, she said. But she is not sure about their access to drinking water and clean food as the blast left the ash layer all over the place. We feel so helpless, she said. Just looking from afar, we can do nothing. She added: Two days have passed. It is very difficult, to try to keep that beacon of hope. No deaths have been officially confirmed so far, but at least one person has been reported missing. Angela Glover, a British woman who had lived in Tonga for about five years, was abducted trying to save her dogs, according to video footage. Her husband, James, survived by clinging to a tree.

Fatima Dowling, a friend of Ms. Glovers who lives in New South Wales in Australia, said it was getting harder to stay optimistic. The longer it lasts, she said, and her voice creeps. It is not a very big island. If it has not been found yet. Ms. Dowling, who had volunteered with Ms. Glover in Tonga, was also waiting for news from a friend who runs a resort, with whom she normally talks every day. I call her almost every hour, but nothing is happening, she said. It is simply impossible at the moment. Overseas Tongans have organized prayer circles and vigils to support each other as they wait for the floor. I just talked to friends, organizing prayer vigils and things like that for family and for overseas Tongans trying to make family connections at home, said Mele Makelesi Facci, who lives in Melbourne, Australia and has not heard from her relatives. in Tonga, including a niece who gave birth to a baby a few weeks ago. For seasonal Tongan workers living in Australia, such community and prayer were helping to bridge the gap, she added. They feel powerless. They can do nothing from here, she said. Just not being able to connect, I think is the hardest part.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/17/world/asia/tonga-volcano.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos