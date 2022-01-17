North Korea launches 2 suspected missiles in its fourth launch this year





North Korea on Jan. 17 fired two suspected ballistic missiles at sea in its fourth weapons drop this month, the South Korean military said, with the apparent intent to demonstrate its military might amid interrupted diplomacy with the United States. United and closing pandemic borders. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea likely fired two ballistic missiles from an area in Sunan, the location of Pyongyang International Airport, but did not immediately say how far they flew. The Office of the Prime Minister of Japan also said that it revealed a possible launch of the ballistic missile from North Korea, but did not immediately provide further details. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to do its utmost to gather information about the launch and to ensure the safety of ships and aircraft. The Japanese Coast Guard issued a warning to ships traveling around Japanese waters to take care of falling objects, but no immediate damage was reported. The Coast Guard later said the North Korean shell is believed to have already fallen, but did not specify where. The launch came after the North conducted a pair of flight tests of an alleged hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 and also tested ballistic missiles from a train on Jan. 14 in apparent retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the Biden administration last week. for his ongoing test launches. North Korea has stepped up tests in recent months of new missiles designed to defeat missile defense in the region. Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is turning to a proven and realistic technique to put pressure on the US and regional neighbors with missile launches and wild threats before offering negotiations aimed at extracting concessions. . A US-led diplomatic push aimed at persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program collapsed in 2019 after the Trump administration rejected northern demands for easing major sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. Kim Jong Un has since pledged to further expand a nuclear arsenal that he clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival, despite the country’s economy suffering major setbacks between pandemic-related border closures and sanctions. continuously led by the US. His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s call for a resumption of dialogue without preconditions, saying Washington must first abandon its hostile policy, a term Pyongyang uses primarily to describe sanctions and combined US military exercises. South Korea. Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on five North Koreans for their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for North missile programs in its response to previous northern tests this month. The State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their wider support of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction activities, and the Biden administration also said it would pursue additional sanctions. UN resolution on ongoing northern tests. The announcement of the sanctions came just hours after North Korean state media said Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful test of a hypersonic missile on January 11, which was the system’s second test in a week, and claimed the weapon would grow a lot. country war preventer. North Korea also on January 14 fired two short-range ballistic missiles from a train in apparent retaliation against new US sanctions related to hypersonic tests. The Jan. 14 test came hours after North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement reprimanding the Biden administration for new sanctions and warning of tougher action if Washington maintains its confrontational stance.

