International
Winter storm could hamper ‘uncertain’ probe into Eastway blast, officials warn
Officials say they have found the remains of four people at the site of the Eastway Tank explosion, but it will likely take time to recover and reunite what happened and the impending winter storm is not helping.
Six people are believed to have died after the massive explosion on January 13 at the headquarters of the Merivale Road company.
In an update Sunday, various officials said the site’s risks mean the waste is still inaccessible.
“The scene of the explosion has been very challenging for everyone involved,” said Tim Beckett, deputy fire marshal with the Ontario Attorney General’s Office.
“The cold, the conditions of the area, the size of the area and the size of the explosion have created challenges that we are continuing to face and overcome.
Adding to the already complex investigation is an impending winter storm, one of which the city of Ottawa has declared a “significant weather event.” Most of the region is expected to have more than 30 centimeters of snow and investigators in Merivale site plan to use tents to protect the area.
Insp. of the Ottawa Police Service. Frank D’Aoust said everyone is working as fast as possible, given the precision required in processing the blast site.
“The structure itself is still very unstable and we have not been able to get inside it so far,” he said. “There is also the potential for different chemicals and ignitions when waste is removed.”
‘A very unsafe scene’
The roof of the building has collapsed, D’Aoust said, and much of what remains is destroyed by the explosion and subsequent fire. D’Aoust said the site is also covered in rubbish and that everything has to be removed piece by piece before it can be analyzed.
“It’s a very unsafe scene,” he said. “And we are taking our time to make sure that investigators at the scene are safe and respectful of the victims at the scene.”
D’Aoust added that he has no idea how long it might take just to clear the site.
“We have a duty to care for families and loved ones who are still missing to conduct a proper investigation,” he said.
Risks of the site means that the forensic office has not been able to obtain or identify the remains of the four persons.
“We have been able to find some human remains. It has simply been dangerous to approach them,” said Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, regional supervising physician for the eastern region, Ottawa office.
“We can not assume the number of people who are still in the country,” she added. “So we will continue to look and keep an open mind about what we will find.”
Several municipal and provincial agencies are investigating the incident, including local police and fire departments, the Ontario Fire Brigade, the Ministry of Labor, the doctor’s office, and the Technical and Safety Standards Authority.
Beckett said it was a “unique situation” to have so many organizations working on parallel investigations and it would take a few more days just to clear the scene, no problem performing the analysis that followed.
Neil Greene, president of Eastway Tank, said in a statement Friday that the company was cooperating with investigators.
“My heart goes out to their families, loved ones and all our employees who are experiencing this deep loss,” he wrote.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/winter-storm-could-hinder-precarious-eastway-blast-investigation-officials-warn-1.6317135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022