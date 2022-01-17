Winter storm could hamper ‘uncertain’ probe into Eastway blast, officials warn

Officials say they have found the remains of four people at the site of the Eastway Tank explosion, but it will likely take time to recover and reunite what happened and the impending winter storm is not helping.

Six people are believed to have died after the massive explosion on January 13 at the headquarters of the Merivale Road company.

In an update Sunday, various officials said the site’s risks mean the waste is still inaccessible.

“The scene of the explosion has been very challenging for everyone involved,” said Tim Beckett, deputy fire marshal with the Ontario Attorney General’s Office.

“The cold, the conditions of the area, the size of the area and the size of the explosion have created challenges that we are continuing to face and overcome.

Adding to the already complex investigation is an impending winter storm, one of which the city of Ottawa has declared a “significant weather event.” Most of the region is expected to have more than 30 centimeters of snow and investigators in Merivale site plan to use tents to protect the area.

Insp. of the Ottawa Police Service. Frank D’Aoust said everyone is working as fast as possible, given the precision required in processing the blast site.

“The structure itself is still very unstable and we have not been able to get inside it so far,” he said. “There is also the potential for different chemicals and ignitions when waste is removed.”

Smoke rises into the air after an explosion on January 12, 2022, at Eastway Tank, Pump & Meter Limited in southern Ottawa. (Submitted by Ty Littleton)

‘A very unsafe scene’

The roof of the building has collapsed, D’Aoust said, and much of what remains is destroyed by the explosion and subsequent fire. D’Aoust said the site is also covered in rubbish and that everything has to be removed piece by piece before it can be analyzed.

“It’s a very unsafe scene,” he said. “And we are taking our time to make sure that investigators at the scene are safe and respectful of the victims at the scene.”

D’Aoust added that he has no idea how long it might take just to clear the site.

“We have a duty to care for families and loved ones who are still missing to conduct a proper investigation,” he said.

Risks of the site means that the forensic office has not been able to obtain or identify the remains of the four persons.

“We have been able to find some human remains. It has simply been dangerous to approach them,” said Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, regional supervising physician for the eastern region, Ottawa office.

“We can not assume the number of people who are still in the country,” she added. “So we will continue to look and keep an open mind about what we will find.”

Several municipal and provincial agencies are investigating the incident, including local police and fire departments, the Ontario Fire Brigade, the Ministry of Labor, the doctor’s office, and the Technical and Safety Standards Authority.

Beckett said it was a “unique situation” to have so many organizations working on parallel investigations and it would take a few more days just to clear the scene, no problem performing the analysis that followed.

Neil Greene, president of Eastway Tank, said in a statement Friday that the company was cooperating with investigators.

“My heart goes out to their families, loved ones and all our employees who are experiencing this deep loss,” he wrote.