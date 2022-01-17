Weather’s: What you need to know about the winter outbreak in Ontario

The last:

Students in Ontario are expected to return to class this morning after a period of distance learning, but due to a constant outbreak of winter weather, some school boards are sticking to distance education for another day or canceling classes altogether.

Environment Canada released weather alerts for one a vast area of ​​southern Ontario, nga snow warnings for Barrie area to winter storm warnings for Hamilton and Ottawa.

In an updated tip posted by Environment Canada at 6:46 p.m. ET on Monday, forecasters said a The winter storm warning was still in effect for Toronto, with total snowfall between 25 and 40 centimeters.

“Snow, occasionally heavy, with a maximum rate of snowfall of four to seven cm per hour possible this morning, which will significantly reduce visibility,” the update said.

The city of Toronto urged people to stay home if they could.

The Toronto District School Board said on Twitter Monday that “all schools will switch to distance learning“Because of the weather conditions.

of Toronto Catholic District School Board made a similar move, saying: “Due to the weather, all school bus transportation has been canceled and schools are closed for private tuition today. Staff and students will continue to be engaged in distance learning at home. . “

City ofHamiltonis also under a winter storm warning, encouraging Environment Canada to encourage people in the Toronto and Hamilton areas to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Areas such as highways, roads, crossings and parking lots can become difficult to navigate due to accumulated snow,” the warnings said.

The Hamilton-Wentworth County School Board announced early Monday that there would be no personal or distance learning.

WARNING: All distance learning, e-learning, childcare and personal learning are canceled today, January 17 due to bad weather and as a result of canceled transportation. Buses do not run. All administrator buildings are closed. pic.twitter.com/0LApqjpAZb –@HWDSB

For students on the Hamilton-WentworthCatholicDistrict School Board, school lessons were interrupted, but some distance learning continued.

“Transportation has been canceled and HWCDSB schools are closed for personal instruction today, Monday, January 17, due to bad weather,” the Catholic board in Hamilton said in a Twitter post. “Virtual elementary school remains open. Students can personally expect to have some asynchronous jobs posted by 10am”

Snow warnings were in effect for some parts ofWaterloo-Wellington, while winter storm warnings were in effect for some parts of York-Durhamas of 6:45 a.m. ET, according to Environment Canada, including:

Pickering and Oshawa in Durham Region.

Uxbridge and Beaverton in the Durham region.

Vaughan in the York region.

Newmarket andGeorgina, York Region.

IN Halton-Peel Zone, Environment Canada said early Monday that a snow warning is still in effect for the Caledon area.

In the Niagara region, at least one school board was closing classes.

Well friends, it’s a snowy day! Schools are closed. This includes distance learning. 2022 has a bizarre start. We know many of you were ready to go to school today, but officially it’s a long weekend, so we hope you enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/tBA0oj6kBU –@dsbn

INOTTAWA, Environment Canada forecast a total snowfall of between 25 and 40 centimeters, with up to 50 centimeters in some areas.

“Snow, occasionally heavy, with a maximum rate of snowfall of four to seven cm per hour possible on Monday morning, which could significantly reduce visibility,” the alarm released Sunday night forOttawa area tha.

In Ottawa, bothOttawa Catholic School Board ANDOttawa-Carleton District School Boardwill address distance learning on Monday.

“Our educators will do their best tomorrow,” the Ottawa Catholic board said in a statement Sunday announcing the change. for distance education.“However, most had planned for a day in person, so a transition to a full synchronous day might have to fit.”

The latest modeling shows the accumulation of 11-15 inches (~ 25-40 cm) of snow in most of the region today.

Also, the Env Canada radar shows heavy snow along the St. Louis River. Lawrence at the entrance this morning.

It is now -10. W / c -20. High -4. Winds NNE 30-50 = snow. #ottnews #ONStuhia pic.twitter.com/fk33c9Wwhi –@BlacksWeather

Snowfall in southern Ontario added a wrinkle to the already controversial reopening plan for the province’s schools.

The province switched to online tuition after the winter break, so schools that are not closed by snow will reopen for the first time in almost a month.

Ontario is not the only province that feels the effects of winter weather. INQuebec,some school boards were closing due to weather conditions.

Stay away from the streets if you can, says the OPP officer

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC’s Heather Hiscox on Monday that people who can stay home should.

“It’s a mess here,” said Schmidt, who was on Highway 401 near Pearson International Airport.

Vehicles are spinning and losing control, he said.

The plows are trying to continue, he said, but were hampered by snowfall and traffic volumes.

The Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division reminded drivers late Sunday to make sure they thoroughly cleaned cars if they had to go off the road.