Message to mayors: cities need nature

My hometown, New Delhi, is struggling with air pollution, contaminated water supplies, and heat waves. Just last November, schools were closed for more than a week due to unstable air quality. In the last 5 years, students have been absent from school for at least 26 days for this reason. The city is one of a growing number of places where rapid and unplanned urbanization has undermined essential environmental services for a good quality of life. The built environment grew globally by two-thirds between 2000 and 2012. Almost half of cities’ economic output depends on natural systems threatened by climate change and biodiversity loss. By 2050, 70% of people will live in cities; 3 in 4 of these urbans will face water shortages.

To thrive, cities must lean towards nature. This means having open green spaces and interconnected waterways to prevent flooding; green roofs and walls that lower temperatures and produce food; and forests planted as green belts to oxygenate urban areas and regenerate ecosystems.

But cities are doing little of that. According to one estimate, only 0.3% of urban infrastructure spending goes towards nature-based solutions, efforts that ecosystems use to help mitigate pollution, reduce the risk of floods and storms, and provide air, water, food, and conditions. healthy living.

For the past four years, Ive led efforts at the World Economic Forum in Cologne, Switzerland, to encourage businesses and governments to accelerate the transition to what I call a positive nature economy to make the planet more resilient by reducing emissions and enrich ecosystem services. An initiative, BiodiverCities by 2030, helps city administrators explicitly incorporate existing ecosystems into urban planning and balance economic, sociological and ecological needs. This week, we published a report on how urban leaders can use nature-based solutions in their planning (go.nature.com/3fzhqss).

Historically, cities developed where nature could meet human needs: near water, on fertile land, where conditions were mild. Most cities have forgotten those roots: the physical infrastructure and social institutions that make cities what they are are increasingly damaging the very conditions that enabled cities to thrive. The risk of floods, storms or fires is increasing due to climate change or degraded ecosystems. But most project evaluations do not take into account these risks or ways to mitigate them.

Research models and analyzes allow city planners to rigorously compare the return on investment from gray, cement-based infrastructure to those from asphalt and green infrastructure utilizing ecosystem services. City planning is usually opposed to the former, but it is more costly than assumed. Last year, the International Institute for Sustainable Development estimated that nature-based infrastructure could contribute to climate resilience, irrigation, sewerage and more at 50% of the cost of conventionally built infrastructure. This is mainly due to lower capital investments and costs incurred due to extreme weather.

One goal of BiodiverCities by 2030 is to help mayors have access to the research and analysis that is most relevant to their cities. Over the past year, we have brought together political and business leaders and specialists in urban development, conservation, bioeconomics and more. It has become clear how unfamiliar most city leaders are with opportunities to expand nature in the built environment, and this finding informed our report.

There are examples of successful projects around the globe. Lena Chan, senior director of the biodiversity conservation division of the Singapore National Parks Board, and co-chair of the Global Commission on Biodiversity Cities by 2030, helped five ministers plan and implement urban-state renaissance. Among other improvements, the result was the extensive expansion of green spaces along roads, on roofs and even on the sides of buildings. This will increase the quality of life by providing cooler urban temperatures and resilience to rising sea levels and inland flooding. The mayor of Sierra Leone’s capital has launched a campaign, Freetown the Treetown, to feed 15 species of trees in 11 areas; this will reduce the risk of floods and landslides. By the end of 2022, the area covered with vegetation will have been expanded by 50%.

Such projects require multi-level planning, not least in terms of capital. Efforts to plant trees and landscaping could lead to green softening, with lower-income residents devoted to prices from restored neighborhoods if local socio-economic considerations are ignored. Good data help. A 2021 study found that apartment blocks in low-income areas of American cities had 15% less tree cover and were 1.5 degrees hotter than those in high-income areas (RI McDonald et al. PLoS ONE 16, e0249715; 2021). Civic science can help democratize efforts and promote needed change. For example, BiodiverCities by 2030 funded international projects in which people monitored biodiversity around their homes using mobile phone apps.

Cities can be protected by supporting natural ecosystems. Last October, the Indian state of Kerala was hit by major floods. The town of Kochi was particularly badly affected, but, as the mayor of Kochi told me, the disaster could have been much worse. In 2020, when Kochi Municipal Corporation launched plans to restore the canals, it included wetland restoration and mangrove planting.

But much more needs to be done. To achieve resilience, ecosystems must be part of urban infrastructure.