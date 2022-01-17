Suspected drone strike in Abu Dhabi kills 3 and injures 6

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A suspected drone strike by Yemeni Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday, police said.

Police in the United Arab Emirates have identified the dead as two Indian nationals and a Pakistani national. He did not identify the injured, who police said suffered minor to moderate injuries in an industrial area where the Abu Dhabi state-owned energy company operates a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.

Three transport tanks caught fire at the facility, while another fire broke out in an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Police said that while an investigation was underway, preliminary findings showed that there were small flying objects, possibly drones, that crashed in both areas and may have caused the explosion and fire. They said there was no significant damage from the incidents, without giving further details.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, meanwhile, claimed to be behind an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates on Monday, without giving immediate details. Iran-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied had taken place.

The incident comes as the years-long war in Yemen continues and as an Emirates-flagged ship was recently captured by the Houthis. Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its forces from the conflict by dismembering the poorest nation in the Arab world, they are still actively engaged in Yemen and supporting local militias there fighting the Houthis.

The UAE has been at war in Yemen since early 2015 and was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that launched attacks against the Houthis after the group invaded the Yemeni capital and toppled the internationally backed government.

Houthis have come under pressure in recent weeks and are suffering heavy losses as Yemeni forces, allied and backed by the United Arab Emirates, have pushed rebels into the country’s main southern and central provinces, thwarting Houthi efforts to end control. their over the entire northern half of Yemen.

Yemeni government-linked forces retook the entire southern Shabwa province from Houthis earlier this month and made progress in the nearby Marib province. They were assisted by Giant Brigades backed by the UAE and had assistance from Saudi airstrikes.

The Abu Dhabi airport fire was described by police as minor and occurred at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction. For years, the airport where Etihad Airways is located has built the new Midfield terminal, but it was not clear if the fire occurred there.

Etihad Airways said the precautionary measures resulted in a short interruption for a small number of flights and that airport operations have returned to normal. Abu Dhabi Airports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The next blast hit three oil tankers near a complex for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the Musaffah industrial zone. The company describes it as a pipeline and terminal facility located about 22 kilometers from Abu Dhabi city center, where 36 storage tanks also supply transport trucks that transport fuel. It is also a short distance from Al-Dhafra air base, a military installation waiting for American and French forces.

The location of the ADNOC facility where the tanks caught fire is approximately 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) northeast of Saada, the Houthi stronghold in Yemen.

While Emirati troops have been killed in the war in Yemen, the conflict so far has not directly affected daily life in the UAE, a country with a large foreign workforce that is also home to Dubai, a bright city with scratch the sky and five- star hotels.

The incident comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting the United Arab Emirates. During a meeting with Emirati Prime Minister and Dubai Governor Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, the two countries reportedly reached a preliminary agreement worth about $ 3.5 billion for the sale of South Korean medium-range surface-to-air missiles. action in the UAE.

At an event attended by the South Korean president earlier in the day, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei declined to comment on the explosion at the ADNOC facility, saying only that police would provide updates on their investigation.

The Houthis have used bomb-laden drones to launch crude and inaccurate attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during the course of the Six-Year War. The group has also launched missiles at Saudi airports, oil facilities and pipelines, and used stranded boats for attacks on major shipping lanes.

Although there have been civilian deaths in Saudi Arabia from some of these attacks, the vast majority of civilian deaths in the conflict have been in Yemen. The war has killed 130,000 people in Yemen, civilians and fighters, and has exacerbated hunger and starvation across the impoverished country.

Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, noted that while the Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack in the UAE, Iraq-based militias have also threatened the UAE with attacks.

Today’s attack comes just days after Iranian-backed groups threatened to strike Abu Dhabi in response to the Emirates’s alleged interference in Iraqi politics, he said.

He said the attack underscores the threat posed by missiles and drones facing the UAE and other major oil-producing regions. He said that if the Arab Gulf states do not find a solution to disperse regional tensions “they will remain vulnerable to attacks.

Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.