Herkimer County Community College appoints two





Herkimer County Community College has assigned Lauren Goodale of Mohawk in the position of stockbroker assistant andSamuel J. Salamone of Frankfort as coordinator of international academic programming. Goodale will oversee the collection of student accounts receivable and provide technical support to the scholarship holder. She has previously been employed at Adirondack Bank in Utica in a range of positions since 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s in business administration from Utica College. Salamone will be responsible for the development and management of international academic programming, including study abroad, faculty and student exchange programs, and travel courses. On average, Herkimer College has approximately 100 international students enrolled annually from more than 20 countries. Salamone was previously employed as a regional admissions consultant at SUNY Oswego. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in computer applications from SUNY Cortland. IN OTHER BIZ NEWS: Maria Alberico-Brindisi of Utica is Stanley Theaters new chairman of the board of directors. Alberico-Brindisi has served as an officer and board member since 2014. She has a long career as a local businesswoman and civic leader. Jen Major-Quinn has been promoted to the top of the team galactic socks Utica Office. In this new role, she will provide guidance and leadership for the Utica team, while overseeing the goals and budgets for that office. During her six years with the company, Major-Quinn has played an active role in its growth. Prior to her promotion, she was a senior accountant for Galaxy. Business:The economic forecast of the region is a bit bleak Puppy Bowl:Utica puppies represent Team Ruff and Team Fluff in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVIII Indium Corporationn has announced two staff updates within its marketing team operating outside the company’s global headquarters in Clinton. Jason Farrell has taken on the new role of senior digital marketing specialist and Happy Valencia is employed as a marketing communications specialist. Farrell brings more than 15 years of industry experience to his new role where he manages, implements and reports on the company’s digital marketing program. This oversight includes social media advertising, Google Adwords and search engine optimization. His new role will help link the dots between the company’s marketing activities, executives and sales, as well as develop the measurement structure for marketing ROI. He earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Rochester Institute of Technology. In her new capacity in Valencia, she is responsible for coordinating trade show efforts, creating and editing videos, and researching best practices for Indium Corporations social media platforms. Furthermore, Valencia is involved in trademark management and other specific projects and activities. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the SUNY Polytechnic Institute. Dr. Leo P. Sullivan has joined Mohawk Valley Health System Surgical Group (MVHS). where he will serve as a general surgeon. Sullivan received his medical degree from New York University in New York City. He completed an internship and residency in surgery at New York University and an additional residency in general / vascular surgery at Staten Island Hospital. He is certified for general surgery and critical surgical care by the American Board of Surgery. He has more than 31 years of experience in trauma surgery. He spent six of those years as the medical director of the Trauma Center at MVHS. Sullivan is part of the MVHS Surgical Group located at 4401 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford. He is accepting new patients and can be contacted at 315-624-8110. Clinton Tractor & Implement Co. is expanding its market presence in the Capital District by establishing a new joint venture group with Capital Tractor, Inc., based in Greenwich. The ownership group will consist of Greg Calidonna and Joe Martini from Clinton Tractor and Kevin Armitage from Capital Tractor. The plan is for both businesses to retain their current distinct identities.

