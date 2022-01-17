Southern Ontario wakes up from snow dump, some regions under ‘storm’ warning





Southern Ontario is waking up to a snowstorm that fell during early Monday as a major winter storm swept through the region. Just after 7:45 a.m. Monday, Environment Canada put the city of Toronto and Hamilton under a “storm” warning. Niagara was already under one. Subsequently, the counties of York, Durham, Halton and Peel, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand and Belleville – Quinte – Northumberland were also put under storm warning shortly thereafter. “Storm conditions are expected or occur with strong winds and constant visibility near zero in the snow and blowing snow,” said the weather agency. Snow accumulation of 30 to 40 cm is expected, Environment Canada said. In some areas it will snow up to 50 cm. Snowfall in Toronto on Monday, January 17, 2022, after the city was put under a “storm” warning.

Doug Gamey / Global News

Read more: Parts of Ontario will take on ‘the biggest winter storm’ in years The story goes down the ad Winds of up to 60 km / h will cause snow, the weather agency continued. Other southern regions of Ontario are under warnings of “winter storm” or “snowfall”. The Canadian environment said there are maximum snowfall rates of 6 to 10 centimeters per hour this morning in Toronto, with slightly less in other cities. Pavement plows are doing their best. But it has not snowed like that for years. If you do not have to go anywhere, do not. Cars were stuck everywhere. pic.twitter.com/2b36wcTI2d – Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 17, 2022 Snowfall hit the region shortly before midnight on Sunday, as the worst rainfall was expected overnight until Monday morning hours. Trends Wordle: Why so many people are obsessed with the new online game

How COVID can change religion in Canada forever: ‘There is no turning back’ Canadian environment says worst storm conditions expected by 11am Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said shortly before 8 a.m., 37cm of snow had fallen on the eastern edge of Toronto. He said another 10 to 15 cm of snow is likely to fall. The story goes down the ad “The sidewalk plant is doing its best. But it has not snowed like that for years. If you do not have to go anywhere, do not. “Cars were stuck all over the place,” Farnell said. Meanwhile on the road, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said traffic is moving extremely slow and stay home if possible. “Plowers are trying to keep up with the accumulated snow,” Schmidt said. “In seconds, my wipers are completely covered in snow.” Some schools in the area are closed for personal teaching. Some have switched to online learning, while others have claimed that Monday is a “full snow day” without instructions. 37 cm so far on the east side of Toronto. Another 10 to 15 cents are left to fall. #stuhi pic.twitter.com/BNTuFLWAvN – Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 17, 2022 The story goes down the ad Forget what plans you may have had. YOU ARE NOT GOING AGAINST. STAY HOME !!! pic.twitter.com/HrWp45V4gD – Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 17, 2022 The snow is big in the city center. This is the fast highway to the west. @gregbradyTO @globalnewsto @AnthonyFarnell #Toronto #ONStuhia pic.twitter.com/qUlcCkmQ1b – Global News (@ConsumerSOS) January 17, 2022 The story goes down the ad This is our winter storm if you are from Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto, Oshawa, Kingston, Ottawa and everywhere in between. We have long seen 30+, 40+ or ​​50 cm #stuhi pic.twitter.com/abqzjTKhsx – Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 17, 2022 © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8515803/toronto-southern-ontario-snow-storm-weather-january-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos