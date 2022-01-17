The Government has released today (Monday 17 January) the UK Third Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA3), recognizing the unprecedented challenge of ensuring that the UK is resilient to climate change and defining the work that is already being done developed to meet this challenge.

The five-year assessment, submitted under the Climate Change Act 2008 and after working closely with the Climate Change Committee (CCC), identifies the risks posed by climate change to many parts of our society and economy.

For eight individual risks, economic damage could exceed 1 billion per year each by 2050 with a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, at the cost of climate change in the UK to at least 1% of GDP by year 2045.

Work undertaken by the UK government and transferred administrations to adapt to the climate includes:

Investing a record $ 5.2 billion to build 2,000 new flood defenses by 2027

Continuation of work on the Green Finance Strategy to harmonize private sector financial flows with clean, environmentally sustainable and resilient growth

Increase total spending by the Nature Climate Fund on peat restoration, forest creation and management to more than 750 million by 2025.

Ensure that climate science and research, such as UK 2018 climate forecasts, are fully integrated into planning and decision-making, including key infrastructure.

The CCRA also includes recognition of the further progress that the UK government will seek to make through the National Adaptation Program (NAP3), which will be presented to Parliament in 2023.

The report comes three months after the UK hosted the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, bringing together around 200 countries to curb rising temperatures and keep 1.5 alive.

Climate Adjustment Minister Jo Churchill said:

The scale and severity of the challenge posed by climate change means that we cannot tackle it overnight, and although we have made good progress in recent years, there is much more we need to do. Recognizing the further progress that needs to be made, we committed ourselves to significantly increase our efforts and pave the way for the Third National Adaptation Program, which will set ambitious and robust policies to ensure that we we are resilient to future climate change.

Greg Hands Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change said:

This report makes clear the risks of failing to respond to climate change, and the UK’s world-leading approach to net zero should include adaptation actions to ensure that we are resilient to future climate change. This includes building our strong progress to deliver a reliable, home-grown renewable energy sector, providing highly skilled jobs and safe investments as we build a cleaner future.

The Minister for the School System, Baroness Barran said:

Building a more sustainable future is vital and education has a role to play. We want our kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities to be cleaner and greener. As part of our School Reconstruction Program, all new buildings should be in net zero operation and action was being taken to understand the risks and to adapt our school property to cope with climate change, water scarcity, together with heat and flood hazards. We also provided educational opportunities for young people to learn about the impacts of climate change, including how to adapt to and address the issues we face.

Housing Minister Eddie Hughes, Department for Leveling, Housing and Communities said;

Reducing carbon emissions from homes is an essential part of our response to climate change and we are making great progress. From June this year, new homes will be expected to produce about 30% less CO2 emissions increasing to 75% by 2025. We have also updated planning rules to place a stronger emphasis on delivering development sustainable and a more proactive approach to mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Following the completion of the CCRA and to support the development of PNV3, the UK Government will now carry out further internal work to develop new and existing policies to address the risks and engage with external actors to further developed the objectives prior to the publication of PNV3. .

A robust research program is being created to support this including further developing our understanding of climate science, improving access to science to help decision makers better understand risk, more localized climate risk assessments, and measurement improved adaptation that enables us to monitor progress better.