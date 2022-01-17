Between the international signatures and the fence move, the Orioles had a busy weekend

Hello friends.

There are already two months and two weeks left until the next planned Orioles match, which is the Opening Day. Already pitchers and clamps are scheduled to report in less than a month. However, it seems impossible for spring training to start on time due to the continued blockage of MLB players ownership.

Last weekend brought another of the days that will have to pass for the exciting as long as the Orioles are in reconstruction mode. OS’s continued investment in international talent is exciting, simply not in some way of immediate satisfaction, or even necessarily a way of satisfaction in the near future.

The last class of 16-year-old amateur signers will probably not pay at the MLB level for five years. It may not start to have any noticeable impact on any small US-based league for two years. So it goes. To collect benefits for players from these parts of the world in 2022, the Orioles should have signed in 2015, 2016, 2017. They were not. So now they are playing catch-up.

It seems, at least, as if the Orioles are starting to arrive. Os brought the two 50 best talents from the class, and they probably found a slightly older fast driver in the Csar Prieto, about which you can learn a little more from one of today’s stories. They are bending not only their dollars, but also the will of their general managers to come down and draw the eyes of the players to show how serious the team is. I look forward to seeing what it’s like when this pipeline is really working. Until then, I think what I got is the Orioles 2022, whenever the shutdown ends.

As has happened every third Tuesday of January since 1986, today marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. I always try to mark this day with a reading of the famous Kings I have a dream speech, of which many people seem to like to repeat a line without contemplating the full message he conveyed that day on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. I think a lot about this other part of his dream:

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live the true meaning of its faith: We take these truths for granted, that all men are created equal.

About the blogOsphere

The contribution of international programs to the elite talent pipeline (Steve Melewski)

Melewski’s summary of Saturday’s signing points out that future potential Orioles lists could have up to five international signatures in the top 30. It will be fun if these guys are going to climb to the top in the years to come.

Csar Prieto gives Orioles potential 2022 field assistance as part of the international signing class (Baltimore Sun)

Os signed a slightly older prospect on Saturday – Cuban nurse Prieto, who will turn 23 next month. To see him in Baltimore in 2022 seems optimistic to me, but hey, launch him in Bowie and see what happens?

Moving behind the left field wall could shift free agents’s pitchers in Baltimore (The Athletic)

Dan Connolly sees a future where the deepest left-back fence can help the Orioles with pitches for signing pitchers. I think I learn well whenever the team tries to sign with top level players.

Grayson Rodriguez also brings value off the field (Roch School)

They are ultimately meaningless to fans with no results on the field, but I’m still here for every Grayson Rodriguez has a great makeup story.

