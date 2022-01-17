Global job recovery delayed by pandemic uncertainty, says Omicron, ILO





Job cuts in 2022 double against the latest forecast

More than 200 million will be unemployed this year

The head of the ILO calls for investment in the health sector

Raises concerns about the impact of COVID on women’s work Geneva, January 17 (Reuters) – The global labor market will take longer to recover than previously thought, with unemployment set to remain above pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2023 due to of uncertainty about the course and duration of the pandemic, International Labor. The organization said in a report Monday. The UN agency estimates the equivalent of about 52 million fewer jobs in 2022 versus pre-COVID levels, which is about double the previous estimate from June 2021. The layoffs will continue into 2023 when there will still be about 27 million fewer jobs, he said, warning of a “slow and precarious” recovery in its 2022 Global Employment and Social Outlook report. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “The global labor market outlook has deteriorated since recent ILO forecasts; a return to pre-pandemic performance is likely to remain elusive for much of the world in the coming years,” the report said. CEO Guy Ryder told reporters that there were many factors behind his review, saying “the main one is the ongoing pandemic and its variants, especially Omicron”. The pace of recovery varies across regions, with European and North American regions showing the most encouraging signs, and Southeast Asia and South America lagging behind, according to the report. However, the projected deficit in working hours this year represents an improvement in the last two years. In 2021, the ILO estimates that there were about 125 million fewer jobs than pre-pandemic levels and in 2020, 258 million fewer. Overall, about 207 million people are estimated to be unemployed in 2022. However, the report said the impact would be significantly greater as many people have left the workforce and have not yet returned. Among them is a large number of women, often because they are drawn to unpaid work at home, such as teaching children while closing schools or caring for sick family members. The report predicted that the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women’s employment would narrow in the coming years, but that a “huge gap” would remain. “There are some anecdotal indications that they are not returning to the same numbers and parts as men are doing, which would lead to concerns that a ‘long COVID’ effect on gender at work would be negative,” he said. said Ryder. . Others who have left the workforce have done so voluntarily as part of a phenomenon that some economists call the “great resignation.” Ryder said this seemed to be more prominent in areas of the economy like health and care delivery. “We need to look again and invest further in those areas of economic activity,” he said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Emma Farge; Edited by Frank Jack Daniel and Chizu Nomiyama Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/global-jobs-recovery-delayed-by-pandemic-uncertainty-omicron-ilo-says-2022-01-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos