Dingli electrifies his glass-sucking boom





BT2615ERTGS Boom mount with pure electric glass attachment Chinese access device manufacturer Dingli has launched an electric version of its glass gluing boom. The new Boom Lift BT2615ERTGS Pure Electric Glass Attachment The Boom Lift features an electric drive and is an upgrade of the company’s BT26RTGS model, which was first launched in 2020. While the environmentally friendly model retains the original model of its predecessor boom frame, Dingli said, the entire car is powered by clean electricity, equipped with high-capacity 80V520Ah lithium batteries without maintenance with fast charge of 1.5 hours. Providing zero noise and zero emissions, the 1500 kg Pure Electric Glass Attachment Boom Lift has a maximum working height of 26 m and offers transport dimensions of 2.28 m wide and 2.54 m high. While the original Dinglis diesel model was equipped with four glass suckers that offered a maximum suction of 1200 kg, its new electric boom provides 1500 kg load suction through eight independent glass suckers, which are designed without piping. According to the manufacturer, which is now taking pre-orders for the electric car, the BT2615ERTGS can handle a range of common building materials, including glass, marble, steel plate and wall panels. For precise motion control, the BT2615ERTGS also features a high-precision wireless remote control system that offers millimeter-level accuracy. Dingli added, The reversible Angle of the grab mechanism has been continuously improved from +/- 90 to 360, making operation safer and more convenient.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.internationalrentalnews.com/news/dingli-electrifies-its-glass-suction-boom/8017483.article

