Euromonitor reveals the top 10 global consumer trends in 2022





CHIKAGO – (TELI BIZNES) – Global market research company Euromonitor International published the long-awaited Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2022 report today. Euromonitors’ annual report sets out the trends that motivate consumer behavior and challenging business strategies for the coming year. Backup planners: Consumers find creative solutions to buy their favorite products or look for the best future options as supply chain disruptions cause massive shortages.

Climate changers: Eco-anxiety and climate urgency drive environmental activism for a net zero economy. In 2021, 35% of global consumers actively reduced their carbon emissions.

Digital seniors: Older consumers become safer users of technology. Virtual solutions need to be tailored to the needs of this expanded online audience.

Financial hobbyists: Democratized money management empowers consumers to strengthen education and financial security. More than half of global consumers believe they will be better off financially in the next five years.

Big life refresh: Consumers focus on personal growth and well-being, making drastic life changes that reflect their values, passions and purpose.

Metaverse Movement: Diving digital ecosystems, 3D begin to transform social connections. Global sales of AR / VR headphones grew 56% from 2017 to 2021, reaching $ 2.6 billion last year.

Pursuit of lovers: Second-hand shopping markets and peer-to-peer markets thrive as consumers demand unique, affordable and sustainable items.

Rural citizens: Consumers are moving to safer, cleaner and greener neighborhoods.

Seekers of self-love: Authenticity, acceptance, and inclusion are at the forefront of lifestyle choices and spending habits as consumers embrace themselves more truly.

Authenticity, acceptance, and inclusion are at the forefront of lifestyle choices and spending habits as consumers embrace themselves more truly. The Paradox of Socialization: Fluctuating comfort levels create a conflicting return to pre-pandemic life. In 2021, 76% of global consumers took health and safety precautions when leaving home. Businesses need to transform alongside rapidly evolving consumer preferences, says Alison Angus, lifestyle manager at Euromonitor International. Going back to a pre-pandemic book is unlikely to generate the same results moving forward. Download Euromonitors Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2022 report to discover incentives that will affect customer loyalty and purchasing decisions this year. The report is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin and Japanese. About Euromonitor International Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer knowledge. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions about how, where and when to grow your business. Find the right report, database, or solution to validate priorities, redirect assumptions, and discover new opportunities. With offices worldwide, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research for every key trend and impetus, we help you understand global markets.

