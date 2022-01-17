International Automotive Executive joins SEA Electric as CFO | National News





SEA Electric welcomes Phillip Tighe as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company

as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company Mr. Tighe brings to business more than 45 years of experience in the automotive industry

This is SEA Electric’s first big announcement in 2022 ahead of an exciting year for the automotive innovation leader TORRANCE, California., January 17, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Global e-Mobility technology company SEA Electric is proud to announce the appointment of Phillip Tighe in the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which takes effect immediately. During a 35-year career with Ford Motor Company, Mr. Tighe gained extensive experience in key manufacturing company processes, including product development phase, production processes, and sales channels. Operating at a high level in the finance department at Ford, Mr. Tighe lived and worked in Australia, US, Germany, Japan, Venezuela, Mexico, Thailand AND China, with extensive agreements in many European countries, most of Asia, Brazil AND India. Since 2012, Mr. Tighe has been the CFO of Blue Bird Corporation, a leading American school bus manufacturer, which achieved SEC approval and NASDAQ registration in February 2015. Originating from Melbourne, Australia, Mr. Tighe is now a naturalized U.S. citizen. “We could not be more excited for Phil to join the team at SEA Electric at this time; his experience in all aspects of the automotive industry is invaluable to take our company to the next level,” he said. Tony Fairweather, Founder and CEO of SEA Electric. “As we grow our worldwide footprint and with the public aspirations for this year, the experience Phil has gained throughout his extensive career will be vital in achieving our strategic plan.” “We consider a vote of confidence that Phil has chosen to join the SEA Electric team and warmly welcome him on board.” For Mr. Tighe, SEA Electric’s future growth prospects are impressive. “Now is the perfect time to connect with SEA Electric. The basics that have already been laid in building the company up to this point are obvious, but overall, its potential is massive,” he said. Phillip Tighe, CFO SEA Electric. “Around the world, there is so much room for pioneers in the zero-emission transport sector to take advantage of market demand. “SEA Electric technology is proven and the rapid acceptance of products in many countries points towards what is possible.” Now headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, SEA Electric was founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2012, with the proprietary all-electric SEA-Drive (R) power system at the center of the business offering. Adapted to a wide range of commercial and bus applications, the company has increased its footprint to cover five continents, with the ability to accommodate 60,000 units per year. In 2021, SEA Electric announced a capital investment from transportation industry supplier Tier One Meritor, which followed a previous deal with Canadian manufacturer of energy control solutions Exro Technologies. Further information on the company is available at www.sea-electric.com. About SEA Electric The global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its own proprietary power system technology (known as SEA-Drive (R)) for the world’s urban distribution and distribution fleet as well as front-end school bus applications. Widely recognized as a market leader in commercial vehicle electrification on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying the product in six countries, including US, Australia, New Zeland, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of international operations independently tested by OEM and in service. The company’s global sales, after sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, while North America, the company’s headquarters, has the largest adaptation capacity for SEA Electric at 60,000 units per year. Image attachment links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=412930 Title: International Automotive CEO Phillip Tighe joins SEA Electric as CFO View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-automotive-executive-joins-sea-electric-as-cfo-301461841.html SOURCE DET Electric

