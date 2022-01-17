Winter storm hits Ontarion, Quebec as officials call out: ‘Please stay home’

Severe winter weather in Ontario and Quebec is causing some public officials to warn residents that “please stay home” as storms continue to pour snow into the provinces.

Ontario expects total snowfall from 30 to 40 centimeters, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada. In Toronto, the accumulation forced police to temporarily close two major highways Monday Morning – Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway.

This came after thousands of drivers were stranded on a number of different roads around the region.

“If you can, please stay at home and off the streets. “Today’s snowfall has caused many challenges for business trips,” the Toronto Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Toronto Public Health also canceled meetings on the COVID-19 vaccine for the day, citing the “significant snowfall.” That followed a decision by Ottawa Public Health on Sunday evening to cancel all vaccine meetings for Monday, citing the upcoming storm.

IMPORTANT: Due to the significant forecast events of Monday’s snowfall and to ensure the safety of Ottawa residents, all COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will be temporarily closed. Those who have scheduled appointments are being contacted directly. The clinics are expected to resume on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5nYw5XNoJo – Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 16, 2022

Some regions of Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton and Ottawa, are under a storm warning as dangerous conditions with heavy snow and strong winds are expected.

Up to 50cm of snow is possible in some areas, and winds of up to 60km / h are blowing snow into the air, the weather agency said.

Healthcare workers are natural problem solvers ski skiing to work @KREO. #ONStuhia pic.twitter.com/uk5aiDkSUi – Alex Munter (@AlexMunter) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, some areas in Quebec like the Laurentians and the great Montreal can expect up to 35 cm of snow.

The worst storm conditions are expected to end around lunchtime for the Toronto area, as well as in Ottawa and Gatineau, QC.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has warned that the trip “is expected to be extremely dangerous due to poor spread visibility”.

“Accumulation of heavy snowfall can cause the branches of trees to break. “Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to almost zero visibility,” he wrote. in multiple snowstorm warnings.

“If you are stuck in a vehicle, do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. “A single person walking in the snow is harder to find than a blocked car or truck.”

These guys were enough! Time for a smoke break at DVP #ONStuhia pic.twitter.com/fjFrIeQllb – David Storey (@davidstoreytv) January 17, 2022

Storm warnings are issued when “visually reduced visibility of 400 meters or less” is projected to last at least four hours, the weather agency warned.

The federal forecaster said a low-pressure system around the Great Lakes would pour snow into parts of Ontario starting Sunday evening, while a storm that erupted in the United States would make its way to southern Quebec.

Winter storms, the first major weather events of the year, have forced school boards in the provinces to review their plans for personal schooling during the day.

Yes, @TourCNTower is still there. You just can not see it anymore. We now have 1 cm of snow every 10 minutes. @weathernetwork #ONStuhia pic.twitter.com/Ak28nlVSVl – Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) January 17, 2022

In Ontario, some schools have closed. Some have switched to online learning, while others have claimed that Monday is a full snow day without instructions. Students across the province would return to private tutoring on Monday, as the province delayed the return due to the spread of COVID-19.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said shortly before 8 a.m., 37cm of snow had fallen on the eastern edge of Toronto. He said another 10 to 15 cm of snow is likely to fall.

Pavement plows are doing their best. But it has not snowed like that for years. If you do not have to go anywhere, do not. Cars were stuck everywhere, Farnell said.

In Quebec, among the school boards that have announced the closure of schools for Monday so far are the Montreal English School Board, the Lester B. Pearson School Board and the Marguerite Bourgeois School Board. Many private schools have also announced that they will be closed.

Monday was also set to be Quebec’s first day of school return for elementary and high school students across the province after the winter break.

Both storms are expected to continue throughout the day.

– with folders by Gabby Rodrigues, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press