China’s Xi rejects the ‘Cold War mentality’ and postpones co-operation

GENEVA – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for greater global co-operation against COVID-19 and said China would send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to reject it. a “Cold War mentality in a rising time. Geopolitical tensions a covert blow in the United States.

The Chinese leader praised his country’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual meeting hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting in Davos, Switzerland, due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global spread that has taken over 5.5 million lives and has shaken the world economy was another topic. At a panel discussion on the virus, the CEO of Moderna said the vaccine maker was working on a single booster for both COVID-19 and the flu, while U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci complained as very disturbing about the reluctance of many Americans to follow basic measures like wearing masks and vaccination.

This is such a scary virus, Fauci said, noting the difficulty in achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 because of the tendency for immunity to fade, even after vaccination. You make the virus have an advantage when you do not apply in a unified way all the well-known public health measures, especially vaccines.

Xi, who has not left China since the outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020, said in his speech that China has exported over 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to over 120 countries and international institutions. He announced plans to provide an additional $ 1 billion, including a $ 600 million donation to Africa and an additional $ 150 million to Southeast Asia.

By comparison, managers of the UN-backed COVAX vaccine program in developing countries announced over the weekend that it has now delivered 1 billion doses of vaccine.

Xi touched on standard topics from previous talks with international audiences, including responding to complaints from trading partners promising to open up the wider China-dominated economy to private and foreign competition.

His comments come as tensions between the United States and China engage in topics such as Taiwan, intellectual property, trade, human rights and the South China Sea.

We must reject the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and favorable results. Our world today is far from being calm, Xi said, through an interpreter. “Protectionism and unilateralism can not protect anyone. They ultimately harm the interests of others as well as their own interests. Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which run counter to the tide of history.

A zero-sum approach that increases one’s benefit at the expense of others will not help, he added. “The right path forward for humanity is peaceful development and favorable cooperation.

Xi said China is ready to work with other governments on climate, but did not announce new initiatives and did not provide resources. He said it is up to developed countries to offer money and technology.

After Xi spoke, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said during a session on the future of COVID-19 that he hoped the US-based company would have a combined vaccine booster ready to be tested in advanced research in the quarter. second, saying a best case scenario. would be if the only vaccine covering the flu and COVID-19 would be ready for use next year.

“I do not think it would happen in every country, but we believe it could happen in some countries next year,” Bancel said.

Moderna has been widely criticized for prioritizing the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines to rich countries; only part of its supply has gone to poor countries through COVAX. He said the company was aiming to make about 2 to 3 billion doses this year and hopes to have data from a new modified vaccine to address the omicron variant in March.

In a panel on technology collaboration, broadband internet access was raised as an issue of inequality and an expensive gap to be filled. Speakers like Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg said transparency about protecting people’s data privacy will be crucial, including cooperation between corporations and governments.

The annual Davos meeting usually takes place in person in the alpine snow of eastern Switzerland, attracting hundreds of business leaders, cultural elites, academics and government executives. Leaders of countries like Germany, Colombia and Japan decided to address the rally that lasts until Friday.

Later Monday were speeches by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Associated Press Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and AP Medical writer Maria Cheng in Toronto contributed to this report.