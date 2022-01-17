International
New UK support to tackle drought and flood impact in East Africa – South Sudan
Minister for Africa Vicky Ford has announced a new support package for countries in East Africa affected by extreme droughts and floods.
• Nearly one million people across East Africa will be supported by new UK funding in response to one of the worst droughts in the region in decades and unprecedented floods.
• Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan will be assisted by a 17 17 million support package from the UK.
• Funding announced by Minister for Africa Vicky Ford while in Kenya as part of a visit to three countries in East Africa.
Africa’s Minister Vicky Ford today announced a 17 17m package of UK support for countries in East Africa affected by extreme droughts and floods.
Ford made the announcement during a visit to three countries in East Africa, starting in Kenya today. The package will provide vital assistance to nearly one million people in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, who are facing the worst drought in decades, and in South Sudan, who are suffering from widespread flooding for the third year in a row.
Extreme weather events related to climate change are exacerbating pre-existing drought and flood cycles and destroying crops. Poor governance and ongoing conflicts in Somalia, South Sudan and Ethiopia are exacerbating the impact of these events by displacing vulnerable communities, destroying livelihoods and restricting access to humanitarian aid.
Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said: “For countries in East Africa, climate change is not a problem of the future – it is causing a humanitarian emergency now. Droughts and catastrophic floods, accompanied by ongoing conflict and poor governance in Somalia , South Sudan and Ethiopia, are creating a perfect storm in East Africa that threatens to push hundreds of thousands of people into famine.
The UK’s commitment to supporting our partners in East Africa is unwavering and we know that early action can now prevent the massive loss of lives. This funding package will provide vital assistance to almost one million people across the region, helping those affected have access to clean water and healthy food.
“The UK is moving fast to provide support as experience has shown that early preventive action is vital to avoid massive loss of life.”
In Somalia, approximately half of the population seeks life-saving assistance due to the ongoing drought. Drought on a similar scale in 2011 led to 260,000 deaths. In Kenya, the number of people in dire need of food has risen to almost 3 million.
More than 6.4 million people are estimated to need food aid this year in drought-stricken Ethiopian regions. In South Sudan, extreme floods accompanied by ongoing violence have affected 835,000 people, including evicting more than 350,000 people from their homes.
The funding is expected to support nearly 500,000 people in Somalia to access clean water and access food supplies, as well as provide 100,000 people in South Sudan and 26,000 children in Kenya with a combination of food aid, water and sanitation. .
The UK prioritizes supporting communities affected by extreme weather events such as drought as the host of COP26 in Glasgow. As part of the historic agreement reached at the summit, rich countries committed to doubling the overall climate funding available for adaptation programs.
The UK also announced a ‘Room to Run’ guarantee with the African Development Bank, which is expected to unlock up to $ 1 billion in new funding for projects that will help countries adapt to the effects of climate change.
The UK is a longtime supporter of Africa’s adaptation to climate change, with about half of the UK 2. 2.7 billion adjustment budget spent between 2016 and 2020 spent in Africa.
South Sudan specific background:
Teams from the British Embassy Juba travel regularly throughout South Sudan, including crisis-affected areas, to assess the situation and decide how to respond to widespread humanitarian needs. South Sudan is facing an unprecedented third year of major floods that have affected over 800,000 people, many of whom remain at risk due to food insecurity or lack of good water and sanitation. This is especially true in places like Bentiu, where over 100,000 displaced people live in extremely difficult conditions, highly vulnerable to disease.
The announcement today of an additional milionë 3 million in flood response funding means that the UK will be able to work with partners such as WFP and IOM to address some of these immediate needs, offering what we know works in the form of much needed water and sanitation in Bentiu as well as food for about 60,000 people.
