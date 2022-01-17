International
List of school closures in the Greater Toronto Area amid the winter storm for Monday, January 17th
Here is a list of personal school closures and bus cancellations for the Greater Toronto Area due to the weather on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Most schools have switched to distance learning for the day, with a few exceptions.
Toronto District School Board:personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually.
Peel District School Board: personal school is canceled. Canceled buses. No lessons are being held virtually.
Dufferin-Peel County Catholic School Board: personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually.
York Region School Board:personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually (asynchronously).
York Catholic District School Board: personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually (asynchronously).
Durham District School Board:Canceled buses. Primary schools will be closed. High schools switch to online learning.
Durham District Catholic School Board: Buses are canceled for all areas. High schools switch to distance learning. Primary schools are closed.
Halton District School Board: both personal and online learning was closed / canceled.
Hamilton-Wentworth County School Board: both personal and online learning was closed / canceled.
Hamilton-Wentworth District Catholic School Board: personal instruction was canceled. Online (asynchronous) learning for elementary school students.
Niagara District School Board: both personal and online learning was closed / canceled.
Niagara Catholic District School Board: both personal and online learning was closed / canceled.
High School District Board: personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually.
Waterloo Region School Board: personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually (asynchronously).
Waterloo County Catholic School Board: personal school is canceled. Students will learn virtually.
Simcoe County School Board: Schools are open. Students who are unable to attend in person may take online tuition. Buses have been canceled.
Grand Erie District School Board: Schools and facilities in all four areas have been closed.
