Royals Rumblings – News for January 17, 2022

Jesse Sanchez at MLB.com REPORTS The Royals will sign two top 50 international free agents.

The Kings are expected to sign with an attractive resembling a young Salvador Perez and a dynamic striker with a good mix of tools to start the international signing period. According to industry sources, the Royals have a deal with Catcher John Olmos, No. 25 at MLB.coms List of 50 best international, for $ 800,000 and outfielder Henri Ramos, which ranks 45th, for $ 800,000. Outer field Erick Torres is also expected to sign for $ 500,000.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm continues his report ranking the Royals top prospects with # 21-25, including Anthony Veneziano.

Another big LHP in this system of Royals, Veneziano is likely to be a long-term sedative due to lack of control plus, but there is at least a chance he can start, that’s why we got it forward Tillo here. When right, Veneziano will run his fast ball until the 90s and has even reached 100 mph once or twice. His slide is a good step up from a fucking angle that Veneziano can create with his weak frame. His change has a really good form, although I did not see Veneziano use much of it against the right last year and so I still do not have a good sense of how that field will play at the top levels. The development of that change and the ability to keep his gait low will be the difference between the ball and the initial rotation for Veneziano moving forward. If Veneziano ends up in the sphere, which is very strong for me at the moment, he will be an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Kevin OBrien on the Royals Report is also listing the prospects, and he looks at the fourth level in the system.

However, the Royals have a pair of young international players in the junior junior who have a tremendous edge over Darryl Collins (who comes from the Netherlands) and Erick Pena (who comes from the Dominican Republic). Of the two, Collins had the best campaign in 2021 and looks ahead of the game in terms of making Majors (though to be fair, he is older than Pena). Last year, Collins played in 86 games and amassed 343 appearances on the plate for the Low A Columbia Fireflies. While his average of 0.246 does not really impress, he posted a OBP of 0.367, and the 13.6 percent gait rate and 0.95 BB / K ratios indicate that Collins has a mature eye on the plate. His power was not so stable in Colombia, as he posted only a decrease of 0.338 and ISO of 0.091. However, he hit more flying balls in 2021 (0.88 GB / FB; from 1.36 in 2019 in the starting league ball), and when one looks at his movement in action, it is easy to see power measurements of Collins to grow as he grows. and gains more strength as it advances in the Royals system.

Mike Gillespie in Kings of Kauffman recalls the worst contracts in the history of the club.

Garrett Fuller in Inside the Royals writes about his Royals bobblehead collection.

Dayton Moore will be on The Whole Story podcast.

Long time Marlins and Expos broadcaster Dave Van Horne is retiring.

