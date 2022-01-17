Former England international Steven Caulker wants more recognition for AFCON





Former England international Steven Caulker is representing his grandfather Sierra Leone at the African Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon. Sierra Leone is back in the race after an absence that lasted for 26 years. The team aims to go beyond the group stage. Defender Steven Caulker embraced the opportunity to participate. “Sierra Leone kindly offered me the opportunity to come and play in this tournament I represent Sierra Leone, where my grandfather was from. I never gave up when times were tough and I believe Sierra Leone is very much the same. So “I think it is a good fit and so far, very good. I like being here, I like being part of it,” said the defender. In his professional career in England, Steven Caulker played for teams like Tottenham, QPR and Cardiff. As an international player Caulker also played for a number of Turkish teams including Fenerbahçe. He would like to see more recognition for AFCON, but, according to him, racism remains a challenge. “What it is is a form of racism, the way I look is that clubs want their best players available all the time. If you look at the heroes in the World Cup, in general, they are out of competition with clubs, so the club seems to be a little calmer about this when we have AFCON because it’s in january and it’s a busy time in europe, i think the clubs definitely want to keep their players in. But of course i would say there was a bit of disrespect shown “, claims Caulker. Outside of football, the international player is also involved in a range of charity projects, including building schools in Sierra Leone. For the protector, the most important thing is to leave a legacy and inspire future generations. “For me, the most important part for me is what legacy I can leave, to build schools in Sierra Leone, to help charity projects around the world. For me it is actually one of the most selfish things I can do because I feel good. “When I do, it ‘s wonderful to see the reaction of children when I introduce them to football, that’ s what makes me happy and I hope to continue to build many more in the future.” Steven Caulker is currently on loan at the Turkish team Gaziantep.

