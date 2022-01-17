Middlebury opens a new English language school





Middleburys 13th Language School will operate year-round at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, starting in 2022, serving low-level to advanced students.

Utilizing more than a century of comprehensive language teaching, Middlebury Language Schools will open the English Language School in June 2022. The new program, which serves undergraduate to advanced students, will takes place at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey, California. The new school will offer eight-week and 16-week sessions during the spring and fall semesters, as well as an eight-week summer session. The first hearing begins on June 27.

Like other language schools, students enrolling in English Language School are looking to make great strides in learning their language, said Rogers Walker, the school’s principal. Students read, write, listen and speak English 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They follow the Language Oath to communicate only in the language they are studying. This time-tested comprehensive approach results in rapid progress for our students. During the summer session, students can choose to live on campus apartments in the newly renovated Munras Institute’s Monras lounge, a short walk from campus and nearby grocery stores, restaurants and the Del Monte Mall.

In addition to classes, students will participate in cultural and social activities, including lectures, concerts, movies, shows, dinners, summer seminars, parties, club meetings, and picnics, all exploring the southern city of Monterey, California. edge of Monterey Bay. All activities will take place in English, where each is designed to help build and reinforce vocabulary by developing cultural fluency. The English Language School welcomes students who have completed some basic English studies. They need to know the English alphabet, basic English vocabulary, how to read and write basic English sentences and how to have a simple English conversation. The school will serve students of lower secondary, upper secondary, upper secondary and advanced levels.

Our program is ideal for undergraduate and graduate students who want to improve their English skills, says Walker. It is also a great option for working professionals whose careers can benefit from improved language skills. The English Language School is now accepting applications for summer and fall sessions. The application deadline for summer is 13 May. Students do not need to take TOEFL to apply. For more information, visit the English Language School website or email [email protected] The English Language School is accredited by English Language Program Accreditation Commission (THE).

