The Royal Navy is unlikely to pursue the Channel’s refugee return policy Immigration and asylum

The Royal Navy is not expected to pursue a controversial Home Office policy of pushing refugee boats toward France after the military is given responsibility for crossing the Canal in small boats.

Navy sources said the officers had little interest in enforcing the postponement policy put forward by Priti Patel, the interior secretary, but opposed by unions and charities, who argue it is illegal.

I’m not sure the push would work; is not part of our ethics, said a Navy source, arguing that British personnel were trained to respond to May calls, save lives and help deal with crises at sea.

As part of Operation Red Meat policies, designed to rescue Boris Johnsons’s prime minister, a 10-man contingent indicated that the fleet would soon be given the primary responsibility for treating refugees crossing the Channel by boat, removing responsibility from Patel and the Home Office.

A naval source said they believed one of the immediate tasks would be to restore security in the waters around Britain, as 27 people, mostly from the Kurdish region of Iraq, died in November trying to come to the UK.

We can not have people drowning in the Canal, the source added.

The options are being prepared for Downing Street by Admiral Mike Utley, commander of the strike force in the UK. There are no plans to begin deploying warships, which would be seen as disproportionate, and the focus is expected to be on ensuring the more efficient operation of the existing Home Office Border Forces fleet.

Patel has endured months of criticism from conservative banks over refugee crossings, which have continued through the winter.

Earlier Whitehall sources had said Patel had been in talks for weeks about military involvement. But defense insiders said Utley had only been working on the plans for about 10 days.

The military also acknowledges that it would be difficult to deter refugees who had reached the stage of wanting to cross the Canal.

Reports have stated that plans are also being drawn up to send people to places such as Ghana and Rwanda for processing and relocation, and that the military may also transport people to offshore processing centers, as proposed in the government bill on nationality and borders, or even operate. expulsion flights of foreign criminals.

So far, the controversial push tactic has not been used. The Guardian revealed in November that government lawyers had advised that the chances of successfully defending a challenge in court against the legality of plans to send ships transporting people to France were less than 30%.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents several border and immigration officials, has said it completely opposes the policy and threatened to strike. She has also joined the charity Care4Calais to seek a judicial review of the tactic, which she claims is illegal.

A government source confirmed that the plans had been discussed and presented, and said it would be up to the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to determine the operational deployments.

The Home Secretary called on the military to protect UK territorial waters against illegal migration in August 2020, when the first request for support went to the Ministry of Defense, a Whitehall source said.

The movements follow a record 28,300 migrants and refugees crossing the Channel to the UK last year, more than three times as many as the 8,400 crossing in 2020. There is no sign of decline this year, 581 people have already crossed this month, more more than double the total of January last year.

Mark Serwotka, head of the PCS union, said: Putting the army in charge of the Border Forces’ operational command is a ridiculous hoax. It’s a macho political ploy to divert attention from Boris Johnson’s ill-fated prime minister. Our members do not need military oversight to do their job.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: Using the army to repel [vulnerable people] and seeking to deport them offshore is cruel and inhumane. It is a desperate move by a government that is unable to find solutions that will ensure a regular, manageable and fair asylum system.

Other military equipment, such as British Army Guard surveillance drones, could also be used to better monitor the busy Canal area for dinghies and other small vessels transporting refugees from northern France.

The Ministry of Defense said: An unacceptable number of people continue to make dangerous crossings of the Canal and the tragic deaths of last November serve as the strongest reminder of the need to stop them. Further details on how to deal with the crossings will be made known in due course, he added.