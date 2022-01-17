The winter storm forces the Hamilton area schools to close – Hamilton





The first major winter storm of the season is affecting travel and schools in the Hamilton area Monday. The Hamilton-Wentworth County School Board announced in a Twitter post early Monday that its schools have closed and students will not be offered online tuition. WARNING: All distance learning, e-learning, childcare and personal learning are canceled today, January 17 due to bad weather and as a result of canceled transportation. Buses do not run. All administrator buildings are closed. pic.twitter.com/0LApqjpAZb – HWDSB (@HWDSB) January 17, 2022 The story goes down the ad However, it is a slightly different story for the Hamilton-Wentworth District Catholic School Board. While schools are closed, the virtual primary school will function as usual. High school students will have the opportunity to attend the asynchronous lesson and the work will be posted by 10:00. Halton Public and Catholic Boards have a snowy day with all schools and offices closed and no online tuition on Monday. The same story on public and Catholic boards in Niagara. The Hamilton County Christian High School is closed, but online instruction continues. On the Catholic boards Grand Erie Public and Haldimand Norfolk, schools are closed. The elementary classes had a PA day scheduled for today and the middle classes will be online. McMaster University is closed without online classes. Trends Paxlovid, oral pill Pfizers for COVID-19, approved in Canada

Drivers get stuck along major Toronto area highways as winter storm breaks out in southern Ontarion Mohawk College is closed without internet classes. Redeemer University has canceled classes, but at this point, he says he still intends to offer evening classes. Brock University and Niagara College have closed, but online tuition is being offered at both institutions. The University of Guelph was closed and classes were canceled. The story goes down the ad Also closed: Lee Academy in Lynden Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia. Providence Christian School Rehoboth Christian School in Copetown Lyonsgate Montessori School Campuses (Elementary and Primary) All REACH Haldimand-Norfolk offices and programs, including childcare and Early On DARTS Transit The Cancer Assistance Program is closed and all equipment and travel appointments will be rescheduled. Compass Community Health Hamilton Neighbor to Neighbor Dundas Community Services has canceled its “Meals on Wheels” services and transportation services today All YMCA day care centers and school-age child care centers in Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford. All YWCA Hamilton child care centers The Children Aid Association office building in Haldimand and Norfolk is closed today and all access visits have been canceled. Paradise Corner Children Center The story goes down the ad Pumpkin Patch Daycare Baby Jesus Daycare Temple Games House in Westdale Burlington Public Libraries















