The British Cabinet calls for an end to the BBC license fee





Over the weekend, a British government minister tried to deal a deadly blow to the BBC’s main source of funding, a license fee charged to every household on TV each year. Nadine Dorries, who oversees the BBC in the cabinet, said on Twitter that a future notification of the license fee will be final. She too related to an article who said it would freeze the tariff for the next two years, a move that would require significant budget cuts to the public broadcaster due to inflation. The BBC and the government have been in negotiations since the end of 2020 on the amount that TV owners have to pay over the next five years. Three-quarters of the BBC’s revenue, about $ 3.75 billion ($ 5.1 billion), comes from the license fee, which is currently $ 159 (or $ 217) per household. The fee was introduced in 1923 to pay for the radio. It now finances eight national television channels, 10 radio stations, local stations (including Welsh and Galician language services), educational content and on-demand services. Fourteen percent of the license fee is funded by non-BBC TV.

Ms Dorries, who is secretary of culture, and other conservatives have long argued that the BBC needs a major overhaul of how it is funded. They have also said it is very left-leaning and very central to London. The days of seniors threatened with jail time and bailiffs knocking on doors are over, Ms. Dorries said on Twitter on Sunday. Now is the time to discuss and debate new ways of financing, supporting and selling great British content. BBC funding through the license fee is guaranteed until the end of 2027, after which the BBC Royal Charter expires and the mission, public purpose and way of funding needs to be renewed. The new conditions will be decided by the government of the day. But before that there will be another general election, which will actually determine the fate of the license fee. Updated 14 January 2022, 6:54 pm ET The Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has not made an official announcement about funding for the BBC until 2027. But Ms Dorries shared an article in the Daily Mail, which said the license fee would be raised for the next two years and may face rising sub-inflation for the next three years. For the past five years, the tariff has risen in line with inflation each year. In Britain, inflation is at its highest level in a decade and freezing the license fee would require the broadcaster to make even more cuts.

Since 2016, the broadcaster has undertaken a comprehensive cost-cutting plan, trying to save $ 800 million a year. This fiscal year expects savings to grow over 950 million. Last year it cut 1,200 jobs. The changes have come amid a review of the BBC leadership. By the end of 2020, a new CEO and new chairman have been installed. Deborah Turness, who was president of NBC News, will be the next BBC news director. Following complaints of bias in its news coverage, the broadcaster announced last year a plan to spend an additional 700 million outside the capital by 2027 and relocate 400 jobs. The broadcaster has faced increasing pressure and not just from the government. The BBC is trying to reach a more diverse and younger audience by cutting costs as big-budget broadcasters like Netflix and Spotify increase their presence in Britain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/17/business/bbc-license-fee.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos