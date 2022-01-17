The Dodgers 2022 free international agent class is extremely large





In case you forgot, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a player development monster and they just used the international signing period block between the MLBs to add to the biggest talent group you have ever seen. With the International Draft likely on the horizon, which will give the best of baseball less and less a chance to get into the biggest stars from around the world (congratulations, Orioles and Diamondbacks!), This could be the Dodgers’s last chance to get greedy. This time, instead of using their bonus set on one or two well-known, high-origin shrimp, the Dodgers scattered their money around, choosing an absolute ton of prospects to inject into their league system. small. And we really do I DO means a yours. I’m not sure you’re all prepared for this. Although the Dodgers did not go top-heavy in their IFA class as the Yankees, they nevertheless managed to unite an extremely large and diverse class, highlighted by some of the leading names. Not bad at all, and you have to trust this administration with their international budgets, especially when the number they have to work with is a little less than normal. The withdrawal of Dodgers free international agents is massive in 2022 Yes. This is a lot of bites on the star apple for sure. The leader of the group with a big difference, in terms of origin, is the Dominican player Samuel Muñoz, ranks seventh overall by MLB Pipeline. Muñoz is one of two top-50 prospects provided by the LA brain, the other being Venezuelan right-hander Accimia Morales, who ranks 37th in the same rating. With the LA bonus group limited by the $ 500,000 loss, taken as a penalty for Trevor Bauer’s signature, the portrait that Andrew Friedman’s decision-makers were able to paint is still very impressive. Muñoz is the crown jewel of the Dodgers, a left-leaning midfielder with above-average barrel capability (already), as well as plenty of forward-looking power projection. MLB Pipeline experts also want to make sure fans keep an eye on Caircao’s Mairo Martinus, who is said to be the main prospect on the field the island has produced since Braves’ hilarious star Ozzie Albies. Is this a typical, overwhelming class of Dodgers IFA? As for an initial talent blast, maybe not. But the numbers do not lie, and despite serious financial constraints, Los Angeles managed to import a huge amount of options (highlighted by a top-10 talent, of course).

