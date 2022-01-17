ric Zemmour, French far-right candidate convicted of inciting racial hatred





PARIS ric Zemmour, the far-right anti-immigrant expert running in France’s presidential election, was convicted on Monday of inciting racial hatred after saying on television in 2020 that unaccompanied immigrant children were thieves, rapists and murderers. Mr Zemmour, who had stood by his comments and said the courts should not control political speech, was fined 10,000 euros, or $ 11,400, by a criminal court in Paris. The decision represented the third sentence and the fine for Mr. Zemmour, who has a long history of provocative comments, mostly about immigration, over the past decade, though he has been acquitted on other occasions. Mr. Zemmour has constantly clashed with him French laws convicting defamation or acts that provoke hatred or violence based on race, religion and other factors over the past decade, and he still faces several trials on similar charges.

In one declaration Announcing that he would appeal Thursday’s sentencing, Mr. Zemmour said the court had issued an ideological and stupid decision against a free spirit. We want the end of this system that tightens the noose around freedom of expression and democratic debate every day and more, he added. Mr Zemmour rose in the polls before announcing his presidential bid in November, and he has captured mainstream French politics with his ardent nationalist rhetoric and apocalyptic tone, but his campaign has lost momentum in recent weeks. With elections about three months away, Mr. Zemmour has fought to receive the official support of at least 500 elected representatives a application to appear on the ballot in the presidential election. He now stands around 13 percent in polls, in fourth place, while President Emmanuel Macron, who was elected in 2017 and is widely expected to run for office, is first. Mr. Zemmour has been explicitly modeled as a French-style Donald J. Trump, with provocative comments and attacks against the French news media and elites that have consistently sparked outrage and spurred his rise to fame.

The issue was rooted in the comments that Mr. Zemmour did in September 2020. Appearing on CNews a Fox-style television network that has grown by giving airtime to right-wing experts to discuss issues such as crime, immigration, climate and Covid, Mr. Zemmour was asked about minors migrating to France from Africa or the Middle East without parents or guardians and often end up isolated while facing the hardships of city roads or miserable camps. They do not belong here, they are thieves, they are murderers, they are rapists, that’s all, Mr. Zemmour tha. They must return, they must not even come. Politicians and anti-racism groups quickly condemned the comments, and prosecutors opened an investigation based on laws banning defamation and provocation. Mr Zemmours’s lawyer had moved to dismiss the allegations, arguing during the trial in November that the unaccompanied migrant children were not an ethnic or racial group. Ari Alimi, a lawyer for the French League for Human Rights, a plaintiff in the case, told reporters in court that Mr Zemmours’s policy was based on hatred and stigmatization of people because of their origin, religion or race. It is an important decision, because he must understand that we will not let him stay, said Mr. Alimi. Learn more about Frances Presidential Election Card 1 of 6 The campaign begins. French citizens will go to the polls in April to begin the election of a president. Here is a look at the candidates: A center-right candidate. Valrie Pcresse, the current leader of the Paris region, recently won the Republican nomination by adopting a vocabulary with racial and colonial nuances. It now faces the difficult task of expanding its support base. A Trump-style provocateur. ric Zemmour, a longtime conservative journalist and right-wing TV star, says he is running to save a country he says is being attacked by Islam, immigration and identity politics. The far-right veteran. Marine Le Pen, who has long used fiery rhetoric to fight her way to power in France, is seeking to repair her image. She finished third in 2012 and was defeated by Mr Macron in the 2017 runoff. In 2011, a French court sentenced Mr. Zemmour on charges of inciting racial hatred for television comments in which he suggested that most criminals in France were black and Arab and said employers had the right to deny employment to those ethnic groups.

Mr. Zemmour pleaded guilty to similar charges for the televised statement in 2016 that France had been subjected to an invasion by Muslims, whom he accused of supporting jihadist terrorists. The Paris Court of Appeal is expected to hear another case against Mr. Zemmour on Thursday that includes charges for contesting crimes against humanity. Mr Zemmour argued on CNews in 2019 that Marshal Philippe Ptain had rescued French Jews during World War II comments that were part of Mr Zemmours’s repeated attempts to rehabilitate France’s collaborationist regime during the war. A lower court, ruling that he had spoken in the heat of the moment, had acquitted him, but prosecutors appealed. The decision comes while Mr. Zemmour is trying to breathe new life into his presidency bid, which initially toppled the campaign. In the French presidential election, any number of candidates can run in the first round of voting, but only the two leading voters pass to the second round. If Mr Zemmour hopes to challenge Mr Macron in that round, he will have to defeat Marine Le Pen, the other far-right candidate who is trying to tarnish her image and embody credibility, and Valrie Pcresse, the main Conservative candidate. . who has held a tough stance on issues like crime and immigration. Mr. Zemmour has deleted some of Ms. Le Pens voters, but a Study of the Kantar Institute of Public Surveys published on Monday revealed that his shameless and fundamentally nationalist campaign, which features proposals such as asking parents to give their children traditional French names, seems to have softened the image of Ms Le Pens with the wider electorate.

