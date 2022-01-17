A drone strike in Abu Dhabi, which was carried out by rebels in Yemen, has killed three people

Updated January 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates A drone strike carried out by Yemeni Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi on Monday killed three people and caused a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and a Pakistani national. Several people were also injured in an industrial area where the Abu Dhabi state-owned energy company operates a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility. Police said they suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Senior Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash blamed Houthi for the attack, saying on Twitter that Emirati authorities were treating “rebel group savage attack on several civilian buildings” in the UAE capital with “transparency and responsibility”. “.

“The security intervention of the region by terrorist militias is too weak to affect the stability and security in which we live,” he wrote on Twitter.

Three transport tanks caught fire at the oil plant, while another fire broke out in an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Police said an investigation was under way and that preliminary findings indicate there were small flying objects, possibly drones, that crashed into two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire. They said there was no significant damage from the incidents, without giving further details.

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed they were behind an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates on Monday, but they gave no details. Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its forces from the war in Yemen, they are still actively involved in the conflict and support Yemeni militias fighting the Houthis.

The incident comes as the Houthis face pressure and are suffering heavy losses. Yemeni forces, allied and backed by the UAE, have repulsed rebels in the main southern and central provinces, thwarting Houthi efforts to complete their control over the entire northern half of Yemen.

Yemeni government-linked forces retook the entire southern Shabwa province from Houthis earlier this month and made progress in the nearby Marib province. They were assisted by Giant Brigades backed by the UAE and had assistance from Saudi airstrikes.

Saudi Arabia condemned Monday’s attack targeting Abu Dhabi, describing it as “a cowardly terrorist attack” that shows the dangers posed by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia, as well as the United States, UN experts and others have accused Iran of supplying weapons to the Houthis.

The UAE was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging war against the Houthis since 2015, trying to restore the internationally backed government ousted by rebels last year.

While Emirati troops were killed during the conflict, now in its eighth year, the war has not directly affected daily life in the UAE, a country with a large foreign workforce that is also home to Dubai, a excellent city of skyscrapers and five star hotels.

The Abu Dhabi airport fire was described by police as “minor” and occurred at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction. For years, the airport where Etihad Airways is located has built the new Midfield terminal, but it was not clear if the fire occurred there.

Etihad Airways said that “precautions resulted in a short interruption for a small number of flights” and that airport operations had returned to normal. Abu Dhabi Airports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The next blast hit three oil tankers near a complex for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the Musaffah industrial zone. The company describes it as a pipeline and terminal facility located about 22 kilometers from Abu Dhabi city center, where 36 storage tanks also supply transport trucks that transport fuel.

It is also a short distance from Al-Dhafra air base, a military installation waiting for American and French forces. US Air Force Brig. General Andrew Clark, commander of Al-Dhafra air base for U.S. forces, said in a statement to the Associated Press that “no incident” touched the base in the midst of the attack.

“US forces are ready and available to assist and support their UAE partners if required,” he said.

The location of the ADNOC facility where the tanks caught fire is approximately 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) northeast of Saada, the Houthis stronghold in Yemen.

The incident happened while South Korean President Moon Jae-‘s was visiting the United Arab Emirates. During a meeting with Emirati Prime Minister and Dubai Governor Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, the two countries reportedly reached a preliminary agreement worth about $ 3.5 billion for the sale of South Korean medium-range surface-to-air missiles. action in the UAE.

At an event attended by the South Korean president earlier in the day, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei declined to comment on the explosion at the ADNOC facility, telling the AP only that police would provide updates on the investigation. Theirs.

The Houthis have used bomb-laden drones to launch crude and inaccurate attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The group has also launched missiles at Saudi airports, oil facilities and pipelines, and used stranded boats for attacks on major shipping lanes.

Earlier this month, the Houthis captured an Emirates-flagged ship in the Red Sea, a crucial route for international trade and energy shipments.

Although there have been civilian deaths in Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks, there have been no previously reported deaths in the UAE.

The vast majority of civilian deaths in the conflict have been in Yemen. The war has killed 130,000 people in Yemen, civilians and fighters, and has exacerbated hunger and starvation across the impoverished country.

Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, noted that while the Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack in the UAE, Iraq-based militias have also threatened the UAE in response to the alleged intervention. of Emirates in Iraqi Politics.

He said the attack underscores the threat of missiles and drones faced by the UAE and other major oil producers in the region. He said if the Gulf Arab states do not find a solution to disperse wider regional tensions “they will remain vulnerable to attacks”.

