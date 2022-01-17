International
Tonga calls for immediate help after volcanic eruption, tsunami | News about volcanoes
Tonga is calling for immediate help, with an urgent need for fresh water and food, as it assesses the damage caused by Saturday’s explosion in Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai.
The volcano erupted in a massive eruption on Saturday that is said to be the largest since Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, causing a tsunami and covering the Pacific island nation with volcanic ash.
Communications remain interrupted and the full extent of damage to life and property is currently unknown. What we do know is that Tonga needs immediate help to provide its citizens with drinking water and fresh food, Parliament Speaker Lord Fakafanua said in a statement shared on social media.
The appeal came after experts discovered another explosion in Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai.
The Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center said the volcano erupted at 22:10 GMT on Sunday, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center saying it had detected large waves in the area: This could be from another eruption of Tonga volcano. No earthquakes of significant magnitude are known to generate this wave.
Australia and New Zealand on Monday sent surveillance flights to assess the damage in Tonga and said they were coordinating with the United States, France and other countries for the humanitarian response.
Q3 Our Orion has been sent to Tonga to support the assessment of the extent of the damage caused to Tongatapu and the outlying islands. This is an important event and NZ will do its best to offer its support and assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga
Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) January 16, 2022
Australian Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja said initial reports suggested there were no mass casualties and that the airport appeared to be in relatively good condition but there was considerable damage to roads and bridges.
A British woman was reported missing, he said.
Surveillance flights would assess the situation on the outer islands where communication is completely disrupted.
The Red Cross has offered its help and the Pacific Islands Forum said it was ready to help in what it described as a natural disaster once in a millennium.
In the coming hours and days we will have a clearer picture of the situation in Tonga as well as in the rest of the Blue Pacific continent, Secretary-General Henry Puna said in a statement.
International communication has been severely hampered by damage to an underwater cable, which could take more than a week to restore, and Australia and New Zealand were helping with satellite calls, according to Curtis Tuihalangingie, a senior Tongan diplomat in Canberra.
Telephone networks in Tonga have been restored, but the ash was posing a major health concern, contaminating drinking water.
Most people are not aware that ash is toxic and bad for them to breathe and they have to wear a mask, Tuihalangingie told the Reuters news agency.
Damaged communications left Tongans abroad desperate for the news of loved ones.
“I can not contact my family, there is no communication,” Filippo Motulalo, a Pacific Media Network journalist, told AFP.
Our house is among those near the area that has already been flooded, so we do not know how much damage there is.
Motulalo said many Tongars abroad were concerned.
I think the worst part is the power outage and the fact that we know nothing, he added. Many were worried about elderly relatives facing the air filled with volcanic dust.
Samiuela Fonua, who heads the board at Tonga Cable Ltd., which owns the cable connecting Tonga to the outside world via Fiji, said the cable appeared to have been disconnected about 10 to 15 minutes after the explosion.
He said the cable extends to the top and inside the coral reefs, which can be sharp.
Fonua said a ship will have to pull the cable to assess the damage and then the crews will have to fix it. A single vacation can take a week to repair, he said, while multiple vacations can last up to three weeks.
He added that it was still unclear when it would be safe for a ship to go near the underwater volcano to undertake the work.
The effect of Saturday’s blast was felt across the Pacific, in other island countries like Fiji, where video shared on social media recorded the blast sound of the blast, and in North and South America.
A large cloud of ash is now spreading westward towards Australia.
