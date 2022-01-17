International oil prices are trading close to the seven-year high





Oil prices traded within the striking distance of a seven-year high on Monday, threatening to further boost global inflation as supply remained limited and fears of another slowdown in demand caused by the pandemic faded. Brent, the international standard, has risen more than 10 percent in the first two weeks of the year to $ 86.71 a barrel, surpassing last October’s highest level, approaching unprecedented levels since 2014 when oil reached $ 115. The American West Texas Intermediate oil standard has risen more than 12 percent since the beginning of the year to a high of $ 84.78, just below last year’s peak. Some analysts are predicting that crude oil standards will trade at more than $ 100 a barrel again this year, unless there is a significant increase in supply. “This is such a dangerous time right now in the oil market,” said Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “We are in the red oil zone for [US] President [Joe] Biden, who is absolutely preparing to ask OPEC for more barrels. Consumer price growth in the U.S. rose 7 percent year-on-year in December, the fastest pace since 1982, following a six-month rise in energy markets that has boosted the cost of living worldwide. The White House has called on the world’s leading oil producers to increase production faster to help control inflation. But OPEC and its allies have stuck to a plan agreed in July last year to gradually replace production cuts at the start of the pandemic, with just 400,000 barrels a day each month. The strategy has helped oil prices rise since August and recover quickly after the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in November sparked a sale. But not all members of the Opec + group – which includes manufacturers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq and allied countries such as Russia and Kazakhstan – have been able to hit their monthly targets, which means the cartel has increased production by slightly less than the planned 400,000. b / d, analysts said. In Europe – where natural gas is being traded at historic levels due to high demand, low storage and tight supplies from Russia – fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine are fueling uncertainty in energy markets. “Even if there is no supply interruption, [those] tensions will be pushed [oil] “Prices potentially reach $ 100 a barrel,” Croft said. Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at Swedish financial group SEB, said it would be up to those overcapacity producers, such as Saudi Arabia, to act if they wanted to prevent even higher price increases. “Supply difficulties from Angola, Nigeria and Libya, along with extremely high natural gas prices and the tight global oil market, are natural growth forces for light sweet oil,” he said. “Given this, we can see a backlash from them [Opec+] members left with spare capacity even if it meant breaking their individual caps to prevent the price of oil from going above $ 100 a barrel.

