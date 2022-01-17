The BBC is facing the biggest funding threat to date and has parallels with the ABC

The BBC is preparing for the celebrations to mark its centenary. However, there is a grim irony to the news that this may be the year when she faces the greatest threat to her existence.

UK Secretary of Culture Nadine Dorries has confirmed that the government intends to scrap the existing corporate financing model, based on its license fee, after 2027.

Ms Dorries has also suggested the tariff would be “raised” for two years, but providing major cuts in BBC production and staff.

At this point, I have to discover that I worked for the BBC as a senior journalist between 2012 and 2020 before joining ABC and saw the organization go through periods of crisis and cuts up close.

However this is different.

The timing of the latest announcement has been met with skepticism by the media and government sectors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in the midst of an onslaught of criticism over reports of multiple celebrations being held at Number 10 Downing Street in his home and office while COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

If reports are to be believed, his leadership can be challenged every day now.

A general overhaul of the way the BBC is funded is likely to be popular with members of his Conservative Party, as well as with sections of the media, both groups holding his fate in their hands.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom has been outspoken in his assessment, posting on Twitter: responsible in a democracy. to behave “.

Public broadcasting at the mercy of politics

Whether he is politically motivated or not, the writing has been on the wall for the BBC for some time.

In 2010, the license fee was raised for six years, which means it did not increase in line with inflation.

This led to a budget cut of about 16 percent in real terms, as the corporation received the bill for other services as well.

There are parallels with ABC.

In 2018, the Turnbull government froze ABC funds, leading to a round of cuts and redundancies across the board.

But while ABC is at the mercy of the government for its funding, the BBC funding model has kept it largely protected from falling victim to the politics of the day.

The BBC is funded by a license fee, essentially an additional annual fee to be paid by every UK citizen who owns a TV.

The license fee is currently 9 159 ($ 301) and brings in more than 3.5 3.5 billion a year.

He pays for a host of services: TV channels, radio stations, websites, broadcast platforms and podcasts, to name a few.

Failure to pay the license fee can result in a fine and, in some cases, a criminal penalty.

In the last decade, the number of people evading TV licenses has increased slightly, from 5.2 percent in 2010-11 to 7.25 percent in 2019-2020.

Ms Dorries claims this is a major reason for removing the license fee, saying: “The days of seniors threatened with jail time and bailiffs knocking on doors are over.”

However, the data from one UK House of Commons Conference shows that support for the license fee has actually increased among the general population over the last five years.

Global transmitter

So it’s a model that has kept the BBC well funded for decades, but with the rise of broadcast services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, it’s a pattern that is also becoming increasingly inconvenient.

The BBC is now facing two threats at its end: the abolition of the license fee and the possible freeze that will require immediate and deep production cuts.

Where these cuts fall will have profound effects on the future of the BBC.

As the ABC has, the BBC will have to decide whether to shut down entire parts of its production, such as removing an off-air channel or withdrawing a high-profile program such as Newsnight or distribute cuts throughout the output, a process known locally as “salami.” -cutting ”.

Spreading cuts across the organization allows programs to stay on air and pushes any difficult decision by the BBC management which areas need to be defined for good, but also leads to a real and noticeable decline in quality.

And here we all have something to lose.

The BBC is more than a broadcaster or a content creator. In the UK, the reach of its audience and cultural dominance means it sets the bar for the wider national media and puts that bar up.

But the BBC’s reach and influence extends far beyond the UK.

The BBC’s global audience is likely to exceed 500 million this year. In America alone, almost 50 million people say they regularly consume BBC content.

A poll for the Reuters Digital 2020 news report revealed that the BBC was the second most trusted media brand in the United States, right behind “local TV”.

But it is in emerging economies that its impact is felt more deeply.

In India which suffers in the last 25 per cent of World Press Freedom Index, and where local journalists are increasingly under threat, more than 60 million people regularly watch and listen to the BBC.

Before the Taliban returned to power, almost a third of Afghanistan’s population consumed BBC news content.

And in African countries like Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya, tens of millions of people watch or listen to the BBC every day.

In all of these regions, the BBC provides local and international news in local languages.

The corporation currently broadcasts in 42 languages, on TV, radio and online. Russian, Mandarin, Pashto, Urdu, Pidgin and more. All are offered free of charge.

Many of the journalists who work for these services were born in the countries they report to. They know their patches better than anyone and are committed to the BBC’s values ​​of impartiality.

The BBC says their foreign services help to support “Global Democracy through Accurate, Impartial and Independent News Reporting.”

Just one example: Africa Eye’s investigative team has been responsible for announcing some of the biggest news across the continent in recent years. In 2021, the team uncovered inequalities at the heart of Nigeria’s pension system, exposing corruption in parts of the government as well.

This is a vital story for the 200 million people living in Nigeria, but a story in which many of the larger western affiliates are unlikely to invest because they know it will not register with their audience and will lead to those vital “clicks”.

Currently, most of this journalism is funded through grants from the UK Foreign Office and not from the License Fee.

This work is subsidized by the government because they are aware of the soft power the BBC possesses and the positive effect it has on Britain’s image internationally.

But when the ax falls, it is likely that even these language services will be affected either through direct cuts, or through declining quality, while other parts of the organization shake, the so-called ‘sausage cutting’.

Interruptions mean fewer camera operators available to board a plane and respond to the latest news.

Cuts in news gathering mean fewer people on the ground worldwide.

The BBC is a multi-headed beast, but that does not mean that cuts in one area do not affect another.

Alternative financing models

A number of alternatives to the license fee have been suggested. But the fact that no one has acted is a sign of their various shortcomings.

A tariff for broadband connections would be closer to the current model. But there are concerns that this could make internet access extremely expensive for some.

Having BBC funding directly from the government, such as the ABC, has been discussed for many years.

However, BBC executives do not favor this model, as they are worried it would leave them at the mercy of the day-to-day government and expose them to questions over editorial independence.

Then there are ads. The BBC’s transformation into a commercial network has already been announced by members of the Conservative Party.

But a BBC that follows the same eyes and advertising dollars as other commercial networks is unlikely to invest in stories and programs that appeal to smaller and special audiences.

Conservative politicians are also talking about the BBC becoming a subscription service, like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Ms Dorries says the BBC needs to compete with these services in a way that only the free market can afford.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says it is time to discuss new ways of financing British content. ( Reuters: Henry Nicholls )

Negotiations with the government are not over. The BBC will continue to push for strong funding.

And, if there is a change of government in the next five years, it is likely that some, or all, of these plans may be canceled.

Wisdom at stake

When I was a BBC employee, there was a journalist named Hamid Ismailov, who worked at the World Service in London.

He was an expert in Central Asia who had been deported from Uzbekistan after receiving the wrath of the government there.

During periods of unrest in Uzbekistan, he would appear on the broadcast to carefully explain what was happening, while providing a fair and balanced analysis of the government itself that ousted him.

He is also an award-winning poet and novelist. His works are banned in Uzbekistan.

I mention it, not because it’s unique to the BBC, but because it’s not.

There are hundreds of journalists like him, a millennium of collective wisdom and knowledge that can not be found anywhere else.

Now, you may not give any of them a Netflix special, but we’ll all need their expertise in a moment.

The BBC and the UK government have a challenge in their hands: How to make the organization sustainable and relevant as it enters its second century, without losing the people and programs that make it what is unique.