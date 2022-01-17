Marcos Jr. could stay in the Philippine presidential race, officials say





MANILA The Philippine Election Commission on Monday filed a petition to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from the May presidential election, one of several attempts to keep former dictator’s son Ferdinand E. Marcos out of the ballot. The applicants claimed that the young Mr. Marcos was unable to run for president because he had previously been convicted by a local court of failing to file his tax returns in the 1980s. But election officials ruled that past convictions did not prevent him from seeking the post permanently. . According to various polls, Mr. Marcos leads the race, despite several groups seeking to cancel his candidacy. He is campaigning with Sara Duterte, the daughter of current president Rodrigo Duterte, as his de facto candidate. Mr Marcos, 64, popularly known as Bongbong, has previously been governor, congressman and senator in the Philippines. In 2016, he ran unsuccessfully for vice president.

Victims who suffered under the brutal regime of his fathers say the presidential bid is aimed at clearing the Marcos family name after decades of violence and corruption. Marcos’s campaign called the efforts to eliminate his candidacy frivolous and unconstitutional. We thank the Election Commission for the protection of the law and the right of every bona fide candidate, such as Bongbong Marcos, to run for public office without any form of harassment or discrimination, said Vic Rodriguez, a spokesman for Mr. Marcos. Opponents criticized the commission’s decision, but said they hoped election officials would decide in their favor the other, pending petitions, even though they all cite the same tax conviction. Marco’s dictatorship ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two decades, during which the regime is believed to have robbed the state treasury of about $ 10 billion. A popular uprising toppled the dictator in 1986, sending the family into exile in Hawaii, where Ferdinand E. Marcos died three years later. The family was later allowed to return to the Philippines, where it has slowly rebuilt its political base. Imelda Marcos, the matriarch, remains a very divisive figure at the age of 92. Imee Marcos, one of her daughters, won a seat in the Senate in 2019. Marcoses helped fund Mr. Duterte’s candidacy in the 2016 presidential election.

Bonifacio Ilagan, 70, who as an activist student in the 1970s was imprisoned and tortured by Marcos forces, helped write one of the pending petitions. An absolute disaster, he said, for allowing Mr. Marcos to run. Mr Ilagan said his younger sister was also arrested by the Marcos regime and that her body remains missing to this day. Time has been on their side and social media has allowed them to feed false narratives about our electorate, most of whom are young and have never experienced martial law, he said. Chester Cabalza, an analyst at the International Cooperation for Development and Security in Manila, said that the plaintiffs against Mr. Marcos could take their case to the Supreme Court, though it was most likely a waste of time. His tremendous popularity could be the reason he is untouchable, he said.

