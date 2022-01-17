Digital pallet builder Grovara evolves global trade, regulates international B2B transactions, boosts trade





PHILADELPHIA, January 17, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Grovara , a lightweight global wholesale experience, has introduced the first Digital Pallet for food and beverage exports, enabling international buyers in the company’s B2B online marketplace to save time and place more reliable orders from US brands Better- For-You.

Digital Pallet Builder Grovara displays an incomplete pallet that requires additional product.



The digital pallet builder Grovara displays a complete pallet ready for purchase and transport.

Only one in 10 US companies exports, largely because of the difficulty of doing business with overseas buyers. Traditionally, purchase orders are built on a case-by-case basis but sent from the pallet, leaving buyers the tedious task of calculating product dimensions and shipping requirements to complete and maximize the ROI of each transaction. This can take days or even weeks with vendors and logistics providers, resulting in shipping delays, lost revenue and missed opportunities. Pallet-Builder enables instant calculation and an interactive visual display of the layers needed to properly fill a pallet to process a purchase on the Grovara market platform. The algorithm-driven tool reconciles product dimensional data and shipment temperature requirements with height and weight for different pallet types, calculating the ideal quantity of product that would include a complete and valid pallet. This eliminates the need for custom communication by creating more trust in the message and brand loyalty. “Pallet-Builder is designed to simplify custom placement and we have made great efforts to standardize a very complex process,” says Chris Nelson EVP of Technology Grovara. “Buyers are happy because ordering is so easy, brands are happy because they are now increasing global opportunities faster. The process unlocks the ability to offer better prices by increasing supplier margins.” Sending international orders is not as easy as collecting boxes. Pallets must be filled according to certain height and weight requirements. Pallets that are too small will tip over or not stack well. Moreover, many countries have shipping rules for the imported pallets themselves, e.g. Brazil, which requires heat-treated wood pallets to avoid possible importation of invading insects that may cross. Grovara works with brands to compile dozens of data points about product and case dimensions. Pallet-Builder automatically calculates pallet layers in real time for easy purchase. Shoppers can also customize their pallets by adding boxes or layers of multiple SKUs, contributing to Grovara’s B2C feel of the B2B online marketplace. The Grovara platform enables import with just three clicks, providing the disclosure, documentation and visibility needed for successful and repeatable transactions and growth for both retailers and US brands. “The Pallet-Builder is one of the many ways in which Grovara is transforming global trade,” says Grovara. “We have taken a very fragmented and complex export process and done it without friction, so buyers and sellers can now focus on setting up and managing their international business.” Pallet-Builder also enables buyers to store and re-order pre-built pallets and create subscriptions for orders, as well as discounts on volume orders. Later this year, Grovara’s platform updates will include enhanced ordering capabilities and even the ability for global retail users to build a Made-In-America brand corridor through the system. About Grovara

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only online marketplace that supports hundreds of the best American brands for you and thousands of shoppers in more than 50 countries. With only 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global export and import with a lightweight technology-driven platform that offers automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara uses visibility, detection and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transaction and management, creating an efficient path to the dynamic potential of global growth. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com . Media contacts

Alyssia Portee

Marketing Director

[email protected]

215-207-0967 SOURCES Grovara

