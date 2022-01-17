Protection at Risk Monthly News Summary December 2021 – World





Security, safety and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and displaced areas. Africa Democratic Republic of the Congo December 1, 2021: In the territory of Fizi, South Kivu province, a truck belonging to a humanitarian worker delivering food supplies to displaced people in the village of Bibokoboko was ambushed by gunmen. Food supplies were stolen and five people were killed, including the driver, his assistant and two passengers. Sources: 7sur7.cd, Actualité I, Actualité II, Congo Rassuré, Humangle, La Libre Afrique, La Prunelle, Afrika Radio and SOS Médias Burundi sudan December 05, 2021: In the Kereinik locality, West Darfur state, unidentified perpetrators armed with heavy weapons set fire to IDP Abuja Camp, as well as a number of other neighborhoods, leaving 88 people dead and 84 injured. Sources: Dabanga Sudan I and Dabanga Sudan II 06 December 2021: In the town of El Fasher, North Darfur state, tensions escalated between nomadic tribesmen and IDPs in Camp Zamzam after a nomadic tribe was attacked in the village of Hashaba. On December 8, nomads threatened to attack Camp Zemzam and surrounded it, claiming the perpetrators of the December 6 attack were hiding there. Security forces were deployed to protect IDPs from retaliatory attacks. Sources: Al Jazeera, Dabanga Sudan, OCHA and The Guardian December 10, 2021: In the localities of Kreinik, Jebel Moon and Sarba, in the state of West Darfur, in the midst of a period of inter-municipal violence, gunmen attacked IDP camps and villages, resulting in at least 138 deaths and dozens of wounded. Many of the injured died because they could not reach medical facilities. Sources: Al Jazeera, Dabanga Sudan and The Guardian Asia Indonesia December 28, 2021: Off the coast of Aceh province, Indonesian authorities announced they would push a wooden boat carrying 120 Rohingya refugees in danger of capsizing again in international waters. On December 29, following protests from locals and the international community, authorities withdrew and decided to tow the ship ashore. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

