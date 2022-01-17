INX joins Daytona International Speedway for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA this weekend, January 21-23

The three-day event known as The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (17 January 2022) INX Digital Company, Inc. (INX) announced today that it is the introductory sponsor of this weekend Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, January 21-23.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX there will be two full days of testing on the track on Friday and Saturday, followed by the 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, January 23rd to determine the starting lineup for the Rolex 24 60th anniversary run in DAYTONA, January 29th – 30th Over 60 cars have been introduced The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX, most introductions since 2014.

In 2021, INX Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of INX, made history as the world’s first public offering of a digital security registered with the US SEC with the INX Token. The company currently offers cryptocurrency trading platforms and digital security, as well as services for issuers who want to raise capital and issue digital security in a regulated environment. You can find more information about the company and its platforms here.

INX is proud to sponsor Daytona International Speedway, says Itai Avner, INX COO. Just like on the track, speed is just as important as time in the trading world. INX technology and a variety of digital assets give investors several investment opportunities to diversify their portfolios within a secure and regulated environment.

In addition to cars on the road this weekend long of Rolex forward roar 24 in DAYTONA Presented by INX, Daytona International Speedway will host the Scout Days in DAYTONA, where thousands of scouts from across the country take part in garage tours, track rides and STEMWERX activities. STEMWERX inspires and equips bright minds to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Their mission is to inspire students to choose careers in STEM fields and become the next generation of innovators.

of Rolex forward roar 24 in DAYTONA Presented by INX kicks off 10 days of activity on the track, culminating January 29-30 Rolex 24 in DAYTONA, the most prestigious sports car race in North America. Tickets are available for both The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX and Rolex 24 in DAYTONA. To be a part of both events, sign up www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

As soon as the checkered flag drops on the Rolex 24 in DAYTONA, the World Race Center will begin its focus on DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth (February 15-20) and 64th DAYTONA 500 annual. The week will have six days of tremendous action on the track with practice, qualifications and a total of six races between four different series, giving fans some opportunities not only to see the next generation car, but a variety of some of the most drivers great in the world.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.

INX owns regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional market expertise and an innovative fintech approach. INX’s vision is to be the preferred global hub set up for digital assets in the blockchain. INX’s overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX’s journey began with the initial public offering of the INX Token, in which he raised $ 83 million. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment overseen by regulators such as the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, its intermediary broker, ILS Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency transfers to Tier-1 banks in the near future. For more information, please visit the INX website here.