International
Drivers get stuck along major Toronto area highways as winter storm breaks out in southern Ontario
Thousands of drivers along Toronto area highways were stuck in the snow Monday morning as a historic winter storm blew through southern Ontarion.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said drivers were stranded at a stop along Highway 401 east around Keele Road and urged drivers to stay home.
“The biggest problem now is that the plows are stuck in this as well,” Schmidt said. “They can not clean the highways and you will not go anywhere … if you are stuck in traffic, you may be here for a while.”
“Please, if you are not out of the way, stay home,” Schmidt said.
Read more:
Storm warnings lifted after heavy snowfall hit southern Ontarion
Along the ramp of Highway 401 heading east on Highway 400, transport trucks were blocked for hours and drivers tried to remove the trucks with the shovel. The ramp was blocked, Schmidt said.
Schmidt posted another video on Twitter shortly before 4pm showing vehicles still trapped in the area.
Heavy trailers are used to loosen trucks.
People in a vehicle told Schmidt that they had been stuck on the highway for eight hours.
Meanwhile, Toronto police temporarily closed the Gardiner Highway and Don Valley Parkway.
“This is to help move any existing vehicle that is stuck and to allow snow clearing to clear the roads,” police said in a Twitter post released shortly after 10 p.m.
Shortly before the closure was announced, Don Valley Parkway heading north was at a standstill due to a collision near Don Mills earlier in the morning. Motorists there reported being stuck in traffic for more than an hour.
Around 12:30 p.m., the Gardiner reopened, followed by the DVP lanes heading south about an hour later.
Just before 2:50 p.m., police said Gardiner and DVP had fully reopened.
Ontario sees the ‘biggest winter storm’ in years
Environment Canada placed Toronto, Peel, York, Durham, Halton, Hamilton and Niagara under a “storm” warning. That warning has since been removed.
Snow accumulation of up to 60 cm was expected, Environment Canada said.
Wind gusts of up to 60 km / h were expected to cause snow, resulting in near-zero wide visibility, the weather agency continued.
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said the city is facing a “serious” weather event.
Read more:
Gardiner Expressway, DVP fully reopens after closure due to heavy snowfall
“Toronto police and other first responders are doing their best to keep our city safe. “You can help by staying off-road if it is not absolutely necessary and only using 911 in an emergency, an immediate threat to life / property,” Ramer said.
Dozens of TTC trams and buses across the city were also out of service due to significant snowfall.
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said shortly before 8 a.m., 37cm of snow had fallen on the eastern edge of Toronto. He said there is likely to be 10 to 15 cm of snow left to fall.
“The sidewalk plant is doing its best. But it has not snowed like this for many years. If you do not have to go anywhere, do not. “Cars were stuck all over the place,” Farnell said.
– With folder by Ryan Rocca
