Nearly 60 percent disapprove of PM Moe’s treatment of COVID-19, according to new poll

Opinion on treating the COVID-19 pandemic by Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe has reached a new low, according to an online poll.

About 59 percent of respondents fromAngus Reid Institute found that Moe was doing a bad job of tackling the pandemic, according to the organization’s first approval poll in 2022.

That compares with 32 percent of people who did not approve of Moe’s pandemic treatment last July.

The latest results, which show that 37 per cent thought the prime minister was doing a good job dealing with the pandemic, were released on Monday.

Reaction to the pandemic

The disapproval rating of nearly 60 percent is the highest since the survey began tracking the pandemic response.

As Moe’s response to the pandemic has declined, his overall approval rating rose to 45 percent, from 43 percent in October, which was the first time it fell below 50 percent since March 2018.

In October, Moe’s approval fell by 18 percentage points, the sharpest drop of all prime ministers.

The latest results have Moe fifth among nine prime ministers. Manitoba’s new prime minister, Heather Stefanson, was last with 21 percent. Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston received the highest rating with 57 percent.

The last two polls by the Angus Reid Institute have resulted in the lowest ratings of Prime Minister Scott Moe’s approval. (Source: Angus Reid Institute)

Respondents were much more satisfied with the government’s overall response, particularly regarding its distribution of vaccines, with 81 per cent of respondents saying the presentation was positive.

About 73 percent of respondents thought the Saskatchewan government did a good job of delivering fast tests.

The survey was conducted online between January 7 and 12 and consisted of a random sample of 474 Saskatchewan residents who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

The margin of error for the Saskatchewan sub-sample size of 474 is +/- 4.5 percentage points.