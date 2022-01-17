International
UK woman Angela Glover’s body found after tsunami in Tonga, while UN was concerned about the beacon of concern
The body of a British woman who is said to have been swept away by the tsunami in Tonga has been found, as the UN expresses concern for two small low islands, where the disaster light was activated.
Main points:
- Angela Glover’s brother who lives in Sydney said the family was “destroyed”
- He said she had been trying to save their dogs when she was hit by the tsunami
- A UN agency said an active beacon of concern had been discovered on the small islands of Fonoi and Mango
Angela Glover, 50, is the first known death in Tonga after the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday, which was felt around the world and caused a tsunami that affected many places.
Mrs. Glover’s brother, Nick Eleini, who lives in Sydney, confirmed that her body had been found and said the family had been “destroyed” by the loss.
“She loved her life even when she worked in London and then achieved her lifelong dream of going to work in the South Pacific,” said Eleini.
Ms. Glover moved to Tonga with her husband, James, where she founded the Tonga Animal Welfare Association.
“She was beautiful, she was absolutely a ray of sunshine,” said Mr. Eleini.
“I understand that this horrific accident happened as they tried to rescue their dogs.”
Mr Glover, who runs a tattoo shop called The Happy Sailor, was able to survive the tsunami by clinging to a tree.
“I have no words in my vocabulary to describe how we feel at the moment,” said Mr. Eleini.
“This is just a terrible shock that has happened to us.
“You know, we’re ordinary people. Things like that just don’t happen to people like us. But then it happens.”
Two women are said to have drowned in Peru when huge waves caused by the blast wiped them out.
The alarm signal causes UN concern
Initial reports suggested there were no mass casualties on the main island of Togatapu, but two people were reported missing and the capital Nuku’alofa was severely damaged, as well as resorts and homes along the island’s western beaches.
“Further volcanic activity cannot be ruled out,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update.
OCHA said only minor injuries were reported, but stressed formal assessments, particularly of the outer islands, had not yet been published, with badly hit communications.
The uninhabited volcanic island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai disappeared only after the eruption, according to satellite images from about 12 hours later.
The Pacific archipelago was covered in ash, and volcanic ash clouds spread thousands of miles to the west.
OCHA said there had been no contact from the Ha’apai Islands group and there was “special concern” for two small lowland islands Fonoi and Mango where an active beacon of concern was discovered.
According to the Tonga government, 36 people live in Mango and 69 in Fonoi.
Australia and New Zealand sent surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage, and Pacific Minister Zed Seselja said Australian police had visited the beaches and reported significant damage, with “houses thrown around”.
Senator Seselja said he expected HMAS Adelaide to be deployed tomorrow, with the ash cloud caused by an underwater volcanic eruption still hampering any ability to send supplies from the air.
“There is still a considerable amount of ash, I understand, at the airport,” he told the Nine network.
“It was hoped that the airport could open today, but it will most likely be tomorrow, and once it opens, we will be able to send some of those humanitarian supplies through those C-130s that are ready to go. by Amberley. . “
Senator Sheselja said water, food, fuel and cleaning equipment were a priority.
The chairwoman of the Tongan Legislative Assembly, Fatafehi Fakafanua, said there was still much work to be done for rescue and recovery.
“As for air transport and supplies in Tonga … they are trying to clear the runway as far as I have heard, they may be able to have the runway ready for the air force to land supplies by Wednesday,” he said. .
However, the deputy head of the mission for the Tonga High Commission in Canberra, Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, expressed concern about the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 as aid begins to arrive.
“As long as we send aid to Tonga, we will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols, to keep people and the population safe, instead of sending aid, and there is a COVID tsunami hitting Tonga. he said.
Senator Seselja also said the Australian government was working with Telstra to set up “some temporary equipment” to provide a temporary telecommunications system.
Tonga’s internet has been leaking since the explosion, which means many families abroad are anxiously waiting to hear if their loved ones are safe.
The company that owns the only underwater fiber-optic cable connecting the island nation to the rest of the world said it was likely to be disconnected from the blast and repairs could take weeks.
‘Completely destroyed’
Ha’atafu Beach Resort, on the Hihifo Peninsula, 21 km west of the capital Nuku’alofa, was “completely destroyed”, the owners said on Facebook.
The family who manage the resort had run to save their lives through the bushes to escape the tsunami, she said.
“The entire western coastline has been completely destroyed along with the village of Kanukupolu,” the resort said.
The Red Cross said it was mobilizing its network to respond to what it called the worst volcanic eruption the Pacific has experienced in decades.
Katie Greenwood, head of the Pacific delegation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Reuters that up to 80,000 people could have been affected by the tsunami.
ABC / tela
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-18/british-womans-body-found-after-tonga-tsunami-distress-beacon/100762800
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022