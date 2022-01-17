UK woman Angela Glover’s body found after tsunami in Tonga, while UN was concerned about the beacon of concern

The body of a British woman who is said to have been swept away by the tsunami in Tonga has been found, as the UN expresses concern for two small low islands, where the disaster light was activated.

Main points: Angela Glover’s brother who lives in Sydney said the family was “destroyed”

Angela Glover’s brother who lives in Sydney said the family was “destroyed” He said she had been trying to save their dogs when she was hit by the tsunami

He said she had been trying to save their dogs when she was hit by the tsunami A UN agency said an active beacon of concern had been discovered on the small islands of Fonoi and Mango

Angela Glover, 50, is the first known death in Tonga after the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday, which was felt around the world and caused a tsunami that affected many places.

Mrs. Glover’s brother, Nick Eleini, who lives in Sydney, confirmed that her body had been found and said the family had been “destroyed” by the loss.

“She loved her life even when she worked in London and then achieved her lifelong dream of going to work in the South Pacific,” said Eleini.

Ms. Glover moved to Tonga with her husband, James, where she founded the Tonga Animal Welfare Association.

“She was beautiful, she was absolutely a ray of sunshine,” said Mr. Eleini.

“I understand that this horrific accident happened as they tried to rescue their dogs.”

When will Tonga return to the Internet? Tonga’s internet could be off for more than two weeks after a violent volcanic eruption cut the kingdom’s only underwater communication cable. Read more

Mr Glover, who runs a tattoo shop called The Happy Sailor, was able to survive the tsunami by clinging to a tree.

“I have no words in my vocabulary to describe how we feel at the moment,” said Mr. Eleini.

“This is just a terrible shock that has happened to us.

“You know, we’re ordinary people. Things like that just don’t happen to people like us. But then it happens.”

Two women are said to have drowned in Peru when huge waves caused by the blast wiped them out.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 3 seconds 1 m 3 s Nick Elein said his sister loved her life in Tonga and adored the Tongan people.

The alarm signal causes UN concern

Initial reports suggested there were no mass casualties on the main island of Togatapu, but two people were reported missing and the capital Nuku’alofa was severely damaged, as well as resorts and homes along the island’s western beaches.

“Further volcanic activity cannot be ruled out,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update.

OCHA said only minor injuries were reported, but stressed formal assessments, particularly of the outer islands, had not yet been published, with badly hit communications.

The uninhabited volcanic island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai disappeared only after the eruption, according to satellite images from about 12 hours later.

The eruption of the volcano in Tonga is explained The eruption of a giant underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean triggered tsunami warnings in many places, here is what we know about Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai. Read more

The Pacific archipelago was covered in ash, and volcanic ash clouds spread thousands of miles to the west.

OCHA said there had been no contact from the Ha’apai Islands group and there was “special concern” for two small lowland islands Fonoi and Mango where an active beacon of concern was discovered.

According to the Tonga government, 36 people live in Mango and 69 in Fonoi.

Australia and New Zealand sent surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage, and Pacific Minister Zed Seselja said Australian police had visited the beaches and reported significant damage, with “houses thrown around”.

Senator Seselja said he expected HMAS Adelaide to be deployed tomorrow, with the ash cloud caused by an underwater volcanic eruption still hampering any ability to send supplies from the air.

“There is still a considerable amount of ash, I understand, at the airport,” he told the Nine network.

“It was hoped that the airport could open today, but it will most likely be tomorrow, and once it opens, we will be able to send some of those humanitarian supplies through those C-130s that are ready to go. by Amberley. . “

Senator Sheselja said water, food, fuel and cleaning equipment were a priority.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Tonga Geological Services have shot videos of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano the day before the massive eruption.

The chairwoman of the Tongan Legislative Assembly, Fatafehi ​​Fakafanua, said there was still much work to be done for rescue and recovery.

“As for air transport and supplies in Tonga … they are trying to clear the runway as far as I have heard, they may be able to have the runway ready for the air force to land supplies by Wednesday,” he said. .

However, the deputy head of the mission for the Tonga High Commission in Canberra, Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, expressed concern about the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 as aid begins to arrive.

Tonga volcano could erupt again The underwater volcano that erupted near Tonga, sending a massive wave of waves flowing across the Pacific Ocean, could erupt again within a few days, but Saturday’s eruption is likely to be the largest, says an expert who visited the volcano. Read more

“As long as we send aid to Tonga, we will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols, to keep people and the population safe, instead of sending aid, and there is a COVID tsunami hitting Tonga. he said.

Senator Seselja also said the Australian government was working with Telstra to set up “some temporary equipment” to provide a temporary telecommunications system.

Tonga’s internet has been leaking since the explosion, which means many families abroad are anxiously waiting to hear if their loved ones are safe.

The company that owns the only underwater fiber-optic cable connecting the island nation to the rest of the world said it was likely to be disconnected from the blast and repairs could take weeks.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Social media videos in Tonga show residents running to protect themselves as big waves crash ashore.

‘Completely destroyed’

Ha’atafu Beach Resort, on the Hihifo Peninsula, 21 km west of the capital Nuku’alofa, was “completely destroyed”, the owners said on Facebook.

The family who manage the resort had run to save their lives through the bushes to escape the tsunami, she said.

“The entire western coastline has been completely destroyed along with the village of Kanukupolu,” the resort said.

The Red Cross said it was mobilizing its network to respond to what it called the worst volcanic eruption the Pacific has experienced in decades.

Katie Greenwood, head of the Pacific delegation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Reuters that up to 80,000 people could have been affected by the tsunami.

ABC / tela