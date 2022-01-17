The University of Waterloo is postponing the planned start of personal teaching





Students at the University of Waterloo will not return to class in person until February 7th. The university made the announcement on Monday, citing the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant. “There are some early signals that this wave is at or near its peak,” said university president and vice president Vivek Goel and university vice president, academic and provocateur James WE Rush. a message for students and staff posted online. “However, the impact on the health system will be significant in the weeks after the peak. Therefore, we must continue to do our part to limit the pressure on our community and the local health system by continuing to limit personal contact,” the administrators continued. Goel and Rush said the university plans to return to personal instruction in February, “once it is practical to do so based on the advice of public health officials.” Meanwhile distance learning and work arrangements will continue. The University of Waterloo will announce at least 14 days before the start of personal activities, which means that students and earliest staff expected to be physically present on campus will be on Monday, February 7, Goel and Rush. Meanwhile, the personal lessons are set to resume on January 31 Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Guelph AND Conestoga College, according to the latest public announcements from these institutions.

