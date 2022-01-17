Prime Minister Doug Ford helps drivers dig outside, gives people trips as massive storm hits southern Ontarion





Prime Minister Doug Ford was traveling around Etobicoke on Monday helping stalled drivers and giving people trips after a massive snowstorm hit much of southern Ontario. The prime minister's office provided photos of Ford, showing him helping to free a stuck vehicle on Kipling and Eglinton streets. Ivana Yelich, a Ford spokeswoman, said the prime minister was out all morning "to help people, either by picking them up or helping them get their car off the side of the road". Read more: Drivers get stuck along major Toronto area highways as winter storm breaks out in southern Ontario A video posted on TikTok by user @ eddykandic95 showed the prime minister giving a lift to a person. "This is Doug Ford!" said the person who recorded from inside the Ford vehicle. "I'm a taxi driver today, a snowplow, everything else," Ford said in response. Some social media users were quick to point out that the two were not wearing masks in the car. Earlier Monday, Ford called for care for those taking to the streets.















2:42

Drivers get stuck along major Toronto area highways as historic winter storm breaks out in southern Ontario





Previous video



The next video



"Today the winter storm in parts of Ontario is creating treacherous driving conditions in many areas," he said on Twitter. Trends Paxlovid, oral pill Pfizers for COVID-19, approved in Canada

Drivers get stuck along major Toronto area highways as winter storm breaks out in southern Ontario "Stay safe and God bless each of you." The Toronto area was among the regions hardest hit in the province by Monday's storm. Storm warnings were issued for most of the Greater Toronto Area. The storm caused many disruptions on the road and caused many schools to close in what was supposed to be the first day of return to private tutoring for all Ontario students. Prime Minister Doug Ford helps to free a blocked vehicle after a major storm on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Sent by the Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Doug Ford is working to free a blocked vehicle after a major storm on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Sent by the Office of the Prime Minister

Today's winter storm in parts of Ontario is creating treacherous driving conditions in many areas. Please be extremely careful if you are out on the road today. Stay safe and God bless each of you. – Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 17, 2022

