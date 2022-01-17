Ontario reports 3,887 hospitalized with COVID-19, antiviral dose for at-risk majority to arrive soon

Ontario reported 3,887 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Monday, with 578 of them in the ICU.

It is important to note that not all hospitals in the province report hospitalization figures on weekends, so the real number may be higher.

The province also reported 8,521 new cases of COVID-19, however, this number is not a reliable indicator of the true spread of the virus given the limited access to testing. Officials also reported 22 more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also noted on Twitter on Monday that over 50 percent of children aged five to 11 have now received a first dose of the vaccine.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to protect children from the virus,” Elliott said.

Ontario also reported Monday that it is expecting 10,000 courses of treatment for a new antiviral drug that could reduce hospitalization rates and deaths among high-risk COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, a Health Ministry spokesman said it should receive deliveries of Pfizer antiviral, Paxlovid, this month.

“Based on the limited supply we expect to receive from the federal government, we have worked with our hospital partners and prepared for the delivery of antivirals to 15 areas throughout the province once we receive them. The courses will initially have priority for “Adults at higher risk of serious outcomes, including patients with compromised immunity, can help keep thousands of people out of our hospitals,” the statement said.

“The advent of these pills gives us added confidence as we continue to review key indicators and data to determine when we can safely begin phasing out public health measures, and we look forward to providing additional details in the future.” close.”

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health :