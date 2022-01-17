Djokovic turns into a warm embrace in Serbia





BELGRADE, Serbia Novak Djokovic, ousted in his bid for the 10th Australian Open tennis championship with his decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, returned on Monday to the warm embrace of his Serbian nation , although his future in the sport was covered. in uncertainty. He landed in Belgrade a day after being deported from Australia following an Australian government decision to strip him of his visa over concerns that he might inspire a sense against vaccination. As he slipped from a private exit to Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla International Airport to avoid a waiting crowd of journalists, nearly two weeks of legal squabbles, political stances and intense media focus took a rather repressed end. Dozens of supporters who arrived at the airport waved flags, cheering their support for Mr. Djokovic and complained that their hero had been mistreated.

One of them, Simon Avramov, came with his wife and two young children. The world could not let anyone from this small country be the champion, he said. But if Mr. Djokovic chooses to remain unvaccinated, it will not be just Australia where he may have trouble playing. His quest to win a record 21st Grand Slam title could be in jeopardy, as other countries also have rules for allowing travelers who are unvaccinated.

The revolving drama in Australia, which transcended the sports world as it became part of a wider debate about civil liberties and collective responsibility, may just be the first chapter in the tennis star saga. The French Open is the next big tournament on the calendar, which will start in May, and the sports ministry Frances said on Monday that it would not give exceptions to its latest rules on vaccine permits, which it noted applied to professional players as well as for spectators.

But a tour representative also said the situation could change before the event took place. In Australia, where Mr. Djokovic has been the dominant force for the last decade, he may not be allowed to return for three years. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told an Australian radio station on Monday that Mr Djokovic could be allowed to enter sooner under the right circumstances. Home Secretary Karen Andrews said she had not ruled out an exception. Each application will be reviewed on its own merits, she said. Mr Djokovic had presented evidence when he first landed in Australia that he was exempt from the nations vaccination mandate because he had previously been infected with the virus. However, once he landed, his visa was challenged by border agents and subsequently revoked by the government. Mr Djokovic appealed the decision and a court ruled in his favor. But just four days later, the Australian government revoked his visa. This time, the government did not challenge Mr.’s visa. Djokovic for technical reasons.

Instead, he argued that his decision to remain unvaccinated was in itself a risk as it could inspire others to resist vaccination.

On Sunday, the court ruled in favor of the government, and within hours Mr Djokovic had left the country, traveling first to Dubai and then to Belgrade. Novak Djokovic clash with Australia Card 1 of 5 How it started. The clash began when Djokovic received an exception that would allow him to defend his Australian Open title. Upon arrival, federal officials said he did not meet the entry requirements because he was unvaccinated and canceled his visa. What happens next. It is unclear what will happen in the next big tournaments in the men’s tournament, but the stalemate in Australia predicts some of the opposite winds that Djokovic may face if he tries to travel the world without being vaccinated for Covid-19. While he was in the middle of the flight, the tallest skyscrapers in downtown Belgrade were lit up in his honor. Nole, you are the pride of Serbia, it was said using the beloved nickname for the tennis star. In Serbia, where vaccine skepticism is deep, even those who disagree with his decision to remain unvaccinated say he has been mistreated. Mr Djokovic made no public comment after returning home. In a statement following the court ruling, he said he did not feel comfortable with all the public attention to him and wanted the focus shifted to tennis. While landing in Belgrade, the Melbourne tour was just beginning. Without its champion in power.

