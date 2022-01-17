Sweater Venture, the East Greenbush store flavored with international clothing, is closing





EAST GREENBUSH The end of an era is approaching for the sweater venture.

Earlier this month, the international clothing store in Columbia Turnpike announced it would close at the end of March. Its owners are retiring.

Owner Dan Welch started the store in the late 1970s after graduating from college and embarking on various adventures around the world. Fascinated by what he found across U.S. borders, he created the Sweater Venture as a retail center for the exchange of international cultures and goods originating from countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia and Nepal. I feel very proud of what we have been able to do in collaboration with the community for several generations now, he said. It has been a wonderful journey and the support from all over the Capital Region and beyond has been spectacular, beyond anything we could have ever imagined when this concept of a community-based business was being articulated in the late 1970s, he added. . Much of the store evolution over the years created the world’s greatest breakthrough, an attractive transformation that Welch enjoyed seeing. He recalled that the world was more secretive when he started business, a time when people had limited views of the world.

Our view of the world became larger as we became more grateful for continents, countries and cultures beyond ours, and the world became smaller as we were able to communicate more easily, he said. Through dozens of trips abroad, Welch had a place in the front row in the world growing even bigger and smaller at the same time, which he repeated in Sweater Venture acting globally but being local. Bringing to our local destination the fruits of conversations we had with knitting groups, other artisans, jewelers, weavers, and other skilled people in the places where they worked, he offered locals not only the products but also the cultures that produced such items. . Possible. And in almost four decades, Welch made friends in several countries who, like him, are preparing to embark on new expeditions in life as their businesses flourish. The store now has almost enough time as Jules Verne gave Phileas Fogg to go around the world before its loose ends connect and the old 1800s church it occupies to take on a new life. Welch said his upcoming retirement signals that the stores mission was a success. He and his wife will undertake other community-based projects now. Some will include some subgroup projects the duo has worked on in Ecuador and their continuation online or in bulk, he shared. Their other projects require a retreat in their rural beginnings and to continue with their passions for beekeeping and gardening. Welch plans to reveal the full purpose of their next chapter to loyal customers through a series of emails in the coming weeks. Welch hopes the Sweater Ventures mission inspired others to continue to foster similar international relationships and community development. His last word to customers was a motivating push in that direction. Take the flag and move forward, he said.

