Eastway Tank Explosion: Family mourns loss of ‘stupid and beloved’ Danny Beale
Outside Eastway Tank is a growing memorial to the victims of the blast that killed one and left five others missing and presumed dead.
Hats, flowers and photos are hung on the fence just a few feet away from one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Ottawa history.
Among them, a trio of bouquets, soft white flowers passing through the snow of Monday, and the photograph of a young boy on his mother’s lap; Danny RIP words written in blue marker.
“Everything does not seem very real to me, you just think you will wake up one day and it was all just a dream,” said Jacqueline Beale, Danny’s twin sister, on Monday.
29-year-old from Deep River, Ont. was the youngest in a family of five, if only for a few seconds, but to his sisters, Danny was their little brother.
He’s just kind of very sweet – I still want to call him boy; he’s a big man 62 – but he’s a big teddy bear, continued Jacqueline. He is a kind, stupid, loving boy, as no one can say anything bad about him.
A tinsmith turned electrician, Danny worked on the big trucks at Eastway Tank, a skill he spent years acquiring with his father over time.
I always remember him disassembling small engines and messing things up, he got this from my dad, my dads mechanical engineer, and they liked to look at things and put things back together, said Jacqueline .
Beale was also a fiery outsider, a picture of his glowing smile as he holds a precious fish is pasted on the Eastway Tank table, but it’s time at the Madawaska River family hunting camp that his siblings will to appreciate.
He loved fishing, he was passionate about it, if he could be out fishing, here he would be. He gave [his niece] her first fishing rod, said Jacqueline.
A loving son and brother, Danny was also the proud uncle of a three-year-old granddaughter; Always eager to spend time with him, his childish rage shone when they were together.
My daughter did not care about me at all when Danny was around, it was like you would see mother later, Uncle Dan is here, continued Jacqueline. My favorite memories are just watching Danny and my daughter together because I had the opportunity to experience it all my years and now Olive experienced it.
Beale’s passing was a shock to the family, aggravated by the horrific cause of his death and lack of information about the explosion. On Sunday, Dannys’s family drove to the Eastway Tank site to pay their respects.
Being where you were for the last time was really hard. “Every day we get new information and then we have to process it and I think we are all still trying to process the original shock of losing it,” Jacqueline said.
But the bond between the twins is strong and one Jacqueline says she does not worry about losing.
If he is around and listening, I feel him wherever I go. I have always felt it. He is one of those people where even though I knew he lived all over Canada, I always looked for him around me and I do not think that will ever change, and that is comforting to me, she said.
Beale is one of five victims still missing, investigators have not yet identified four human remains found at the site of the blast. It is a situation that only adds to the grief of the family.
We were left with this huge industrial accident where we really do not know what is happening day after day, Beale said.
Investigators have not said how long the investigation could last, only that Monday’s storm was expected to hamper progress and that the investigation would take some time.
However, Beale says she is comforted knowing that her brothers’ soul is with her.
He was happy and knew how much we cared for him because we would do anything for our little brother, she said.
