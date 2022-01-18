Winter Storm Warning: 47 cm of snow in Ottawa by 5:00 p.m.

A record snowstorm brought Ottawa to a halt on Monday, closing schools, vaccination clinics and testing sites for COVID-19, canceling garbage collection and recycling, and disrupting air and vehicle travel.

Ottawa Airport had officially seen 47 cm as of 5 p.m., according to Environment Canada, eclipsing the record January 17 snowfall of 11.7 cm, set in 1972. Twelve centimeters fell in a single hour between 8 and 9 p.m. of the morning.

“We’ve not seen anything (like this) this year. In the worst case scenario, we could probably have as much snow today as you’ve had all winter so far,” Environmental Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning. Live.

Environment Canada issued a hurricane warning for Ottawa, having previously issued a winter storm warning. The weather agency called for 25 to 40 cm of snow, with some areas up to 50 cm of snow.

The storm warning turned into a winter storm warning around 13:30 on Monday, when the accumulation started to slow down.

The winter storm warning ended shortly after 7 p.m.

“The snow can still be heavy sometimes,” the warning said. “Snow that blows locally due to winds of up to 60 km / h, which will significantly reduce visibility.”

The city has warned that snowplows will not start clearing residential streets until at least 7pm on Monday and it may take two days to clear all residential streets. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told the Newstalk 580 CFRA that cleaning could cost up to $ 5 million.

“Every street can’t be paved first,” Mayor Jim Watson told CTV Morning Live on Monday. “People will write to me on Twitter all day saying my path is not paved. Unfortunately, we have to give it priority.”

Ottawa police told the Newstalk 580 CFRA that they had responded to 24 collisions between 5 and 11 a.m., including one involving two OC Transpo buses.

Over the past ten days, the Ottawa region has faced extreme cold and now extreme amounts of snow. During this period, CAA North & East president and CEO Jeff Walker says operators have been flooded with more than 10,000 calls.

At 8:30 a.m., there were 300 calls in a row, so it was busy and they were making about 120 calls per hour, Walker said, adding that at Hwy 416, between Ottawa and Kemptville, there were more than 60 cars in hendek.

He said responding to any situation could take time.

What we do on a day like today is triage, so those people in the ditch we got to approach first, the cold out there is dangerous, so we first go to them and then we go to the people in their houses and streets.

The CAA recommends a roadside safety kit with essential elements that includes booster cable, gloves, a reflector and flashlight. It is also important to have a small shovel and blanket to keep warm if your vehicle stops or gets stuck on the gehe road.

OPP closed part of Highway 7 due to poor visibility and road conditions. Some vehicles had ended up in the canal, police said on Twitter.

At least two fatal accidents were reported in eastern Ontario.

The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban, from 7pm Monday through 7pm on Tuesday. The Ottawa Public Health Vaccination Clinics against COVID-19 have closed and the city has canceled garbage collection, recycling and recycling of green bins for the day. Test sites for COVID-19 were closed early due to the storm.

“It’s a quick hit,” Phillips said, noting that the snow will be heavy in the morning and will end by 9 p.m.

Phillips says the last significant snowfall in Ottawa was in 2016, when 50 cm of snow fell.

The senior climatologist of Environment Canada says that the reason for the 20 to 40 cm of snow forecast is because “any kind of shaking or shaking” with the system will create different conditions.

“Maybe it will come a little further west and we will see 40 (cm), so that’s why there is a huge range,” Phillips said. “She has her own personality and character, and since she comes from our area, she will not necessarily follow a straight line.”

Ottawa had received only 5 cm of snow in January, after 38.6 cm of snow in December.

OTAWA Airports

As of 1:45 p.m., 26 departures had been canceled at Ottawa International Airport.

Some flights were also delayed.

Ottawa International Airport and Air Canada have advised passengers to check their flight status before departing for the airport.

OTAWA FORECAST

The environment in Canada says the snow should end Monday night, but the possibility of storms will continue into the evening and overnight, with a minimum temperature of minus 16 C and a cold wind of minus 20.

The sky should be clear in the morning, leading to a sunny Tuesday. High minus 14 C with a cold breeze close to minus 24.

More snow is forecast on Tuesday evening and Wednesday. E high minus 2 C.

Thursday’s prospect is sunny with a maximum temperature of minus 18 C.

–With files from Matt Skube of CTV News Ottawa, Stefan Keyes and Tyler Fleming and Kristy Cameron of Newstalk 580 CFRA.