UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences sees loss of international graduate students





The 2021 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report from the University of Iowa’s largest college college shows a loss of nearly 200 international undergraduate students.

Tate Hildyard Iowa University students walk through the T.Anne Cleary walkway on their first day of the new semester on Monday, August 24, 2020. Despite the pandemic, the campus remains open and several hours of teaching are still being held in person.

The University of Iowa College of Liberal Arts and Sciences saw a drop in enrollment of international undergraduate and underrepresented minority students last year. according to the 2021 Annual Report on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion published on Monday. The college lost 172 international students, bringing the total of 2021 to 360. It also saw a drop of 85 underrepresented minority students. The total number of college students fell by 0.06 percent, so the percentage of underrepresented minority students increased as the number decreased. International and minority college-enrolled students increased both, as did the total number of students enrolled. More than 20 percent of graduate students enrolled in the largest UI college are international students according to the report. Underrepresented minorities make up 11.4 percent. CONNECTED: The lack of diversity of UIs is a hindrance for some students of color This increase [in international students] it is encouraging to see given the increased barriers created by the COVID pandemic, security concerns and restrictions on international travel, the report said. The College is reviewing recruitment efforts for international students and is seeking to increase the diversity of its graduate population. The report said the liberal arts college largely attributes the decline in international university students to the pandemic. The college did not provide racial or ethnic divisions of undergraduate or graduate students in the 2021 report. There has also been an increase in male professors in 2021 from 2020. With the hiring of 17 more male professors and the loss of four female, males now make up 51.7 per cent of the faculty of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The college increased in the number of underrepresented minority faculties, with an increase of two professors. However, less than 10 percent of faculty identify as a minority. CONNECTED:The UI sees a steady decline in international student enrollment for the fifth year While our faculty diversity is still far from where we would like it to be, Colleges work with the Road to Difference, and the deliberate use of exit interviews are steps in the right direction to increase our diversity over time, the annual report said. . The college set a target in 2021 to increase the percentage of underrepresented minority faculties by 5 percent by 2026. The report did not specify whether the college believes it is on track to achieve this goal or not. In 2021, the number of white professors on duty and on the institutional path increased to almost 78 percent. Faculty of two or more races and Hispanics / Latinx were the only two racial or ethnic groups that saw a decrease in the number of faculties on the track. The staff of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences remains predominantly female, with a 65-35 percent division. College staff also saw a drop in underrepresented minority workers, from 12 to 10. As we work with our DEI Action Plan, CLAS will pay attention to our staffing practices, the report said. We aim to implement a roadmap-like program for the recruitment and recruitment process for new staff members, as well as conducting outreach interviews to address and mitigate the reasons for leaving.

